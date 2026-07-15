Whatever is on an England player’s mind as he steps up to take a penalty, I do not want him to be thinking that a miss would subject us all to an extra shift.

It feels a bit unfair to offer a Bank Holiday on the condition that England wins the World Cup.

England’s players surely have enough on their shoulders with the chance to bring football home by winning a first major tournament in 60 years.

They don’t also need to be wrestling with the knowledge that a win could also give millions a day at home. But that seems to be the ultimatum the government has set: If England win their semi final against Argentina and then the final, then July 24 is a knees’ up.

It’s also unfair on the workers. If the government has judged that the UK has the capacity to have a day off - and that the world will not stop turning if we have one - then why should it be judged that England winning should determine that?

The UK has among the fewest days off in Europe anyway. England and Wales have eight compared to 12 in Italy, 11 in France, 10 in Germany and 14 in both Croatia and Cyprus.

Ecuador has 11 standard bank holidays but its government thought nothing of adding in an impromptu 12th after the country beat Germany in the group stage of the World Cup.

An extra bank holiday wouldn’t suddenly create such an insurmountable workload that we could not possibly catch up. And those who cannot take the day off (medics, supermarket staff and public services, for example) will continue to work regardless.

But if the government is serious about considering a day off, it should announce right now that England will have one regardless of the outcome of the 2026 World Cup journey.

There are processes to consider and handovers to dictate well in advance of such an occasion, and we really need to know if a day off is coming our way.

Additionally, reaching a World Cup semi is something worth celebrating in its own right. It is something we have only achieved three times previously, and is arguably a greater achievement in 2026 as the expansion of the tournament means we have played an extra game to reach this stage. If the worst we can finish is fourth in the world, surely that is worth something?

And then, think of the players. In the past, Lions who have missed a decisive chance, or made a crucial error, have been villainised beyond belief.

I can’t imagine online trolls will be any less forgiving towards players whose mistakes might cost the team a World Cup win and thus a day off.

But a guaranteed day off either way changes the narrative. No longer would success in a game of (partial) luck guarantee rest, but instead, the efforts of diverse and talented individuals would be recognised for achieving so much.

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William Mata is a writer and SEO Editor for LBC

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

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