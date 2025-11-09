The BBC Director General’s resignation may satisfy those calling for accountability, but if history is any guide, you can cut off as many heads as you like, but if you never deal with the arms and legs, nothing will really change.

The crisis gripping the BBC runs far deeper than one office on the sixth floor of Broadcasting House. It’s cultural, not personal. A revolving door of bosses won’t fix an organisation where the real power lies in the newsrooms, edit suites and morning meetings that decide what millions see and hear.

This latest drama comes at the end of a dreadful week for the corporation. Accusations of bias have dominated headlines, after a Panorama documentary about the Capitol attacks edited Donald Trump’s words to suggest he planned to “fight like hell” alongside rioters. A small detail, with no attempt to mislead the audience say some BBC insiders, but one that distorted the truth of one of the most consequential events in modern history. Add to that criticism of its reporting on Gaza, allegations of anti-Israel bias on BBC Arabic, the complaints about its Glastonbury output and a backlash over trans coverage, you have a broadcaster facing a full-scale credibility crisis.

Davie won’t be leaving alone. Deborah Turness, the chief executive of BBC News, is also stepping down. She was brought in from ITN three years ago to reform and modernise the newsroom but now finds herself engulfed in the very controversies she was hired to prevent

But these resignations, however dramatic, miss the point. The BBC’s problem isn’t the head - it’s the body. For years, the corporation has been institutionalised, comfortable inside its own worldview and too often deaf to the country beyond it. In too many meetings, everyone nods along to the same assumptions, and too few dare to challenge them. Groupthink has become the default setting.

Wholesale change at the editorial level, not board level, is what is really needed. The board and outgoing DG seem either unable or unwilling to hold their own staff to account. Until they do, nothing will change. Accountability must reach those making the calls in the newsroom, not just those signing them off at the top.

In coverage of Trump, Gaza or gender, that lack of intellectual diversity now seeps through. When everyone in the room broadly agrees that one side of the argument is right and the other absurd, impartiality stops being a discipline and becomes an inconvenience. The BBC needs to name those who made the biased editorial decisions and hold them to account. Only then will the culture shift from protection to correction.

I remember broadcasting from College Green at Westminster the morning the EU referendum result was announced. Some BBC journalists sat stunned, heads in hands, unable to believe the country had voted to leave. For them, it was almost unthinkable. At LBC, callers had sensed the mood for months - unheard, unseen and dismissed by the very people paid to understand them. That morning laid bare how detached much of the media had become from the nation it claimed to represent.

The next Director General will have to do more than steady the ship. They must rewire the culture. Demand challenge rather than consensus. Empower senior editors to call out bias before it reaches air. Make impartiality a non-negotiable standard, enforced in practice, not just laminated in the guidelines.

When “BBC” becomes shorthand for “fake news” in America, it doesn’t just damage the broadcaster - it harms Britain’s reputation for fairness and credibility. The UK needs a confident BBC that reflects the country it serves, not just the worldview of those who work within it.

Many BBC journalists are talented and principled, but they are working in a system that has drifted ever further into a left-liberal comfort zone. Once an organisation becomes so immersed in its own assumptions that misrepresenting a Trump speech feels justified, or that one side of the Gaza debate deserves more empathy, or that political messaging at Glastonbury passes unchallenged, impartiality has already collapsed in practice even if it survives on paper.

Whoever replaces Davie must confront that truth head-on.

Britain still needs the BBC. But it also needs one that remembers who it serves.

