The great Diego Maradona left international duty after failing a drug test at the 1994 World Cup. It was a shameful and sad way to end this part of his career, having achieved so much and become an icon for so many. But Cristiano Ronaldo’s retirement from Portugal this week is somehow even worse.

Ronaldo’s international retirement was not unexpected. He is 41, nearly a decade older than Maradona was when he played his last game for Argentina, and has spectacularly fallen out with the Portugal manager. And also not unexpected was the way that Ronaldo retired, with a very long and impeccably produced video, released to his 679 million Instagram followers.

“Handing back the number seven shirt… I see millions of Portuguese people I have never met but who became part of my life.” It was very polished, very Ronaldo and had the air of a script composed in Ronaldo’s head over his 23 year international career, perhaps even while he was playing. But, even in his way of controlling the narrative, there is no escaping the fact that this is not how Ronaldo would have wanted his Portugal career to have ended.

There is no doubt that Lionel Messi, often the benchmark for Ronaldo during his career, had the better international retirement. The Argentine did things the proper way. He finished the World Cup, made an announcement and played in one final match for his country - a friendly against an easily beatable opponent (Benin) and, you know, it just so happened there was a penalty to give him the chance to score his 126th and final international goal. It allowed the 39-year-old the chance to say goodbye on his own terms and play out a dead rubber match in a home stadium, knowing it would be his last time for his nation. And this was not an oddity, other players - many with far less of a CV than Cristiano Ronaldo - Wesley Sneijder, Lukas Podolski and Wayne Rooney, among many others, were afforded a farewell match, on pitch presentation and standing ovation from a home stadium.

Ronaldo has made more international appearances and scored more goals than any international player in history. He was surely befitting of a similar spectacle. But instead his career for Portugal, which has seen him win Euro 2016 and two Nations League titles, finished in September with him walking out of his nation’s training set up. He had been told he would play against Norway, he said, and was left on the bench. The coach, Jorge Jesus, maintains this was never a promise. Either way, Ronaldo was out, bridges were burned, and the chance to have made the previous game against Wales in Lisbon his farewell was gone.

This exit does not diminish Ronaldo’s achievements for his country and he did have the grace (and space) in his lengthy video goodbye message to acknowledge he had not always been a perfect individual. There will be tributes with more perspective about his legacy to come. But for all the production and editing trickery, there was no escaping that Ronaldo gave this rather sterile statement on his own with nobody present to cheer him off a pitch one last time. As international retirements go, this must be the worst of all time.

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William Mata is a writer and SEO Editor for LBC

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