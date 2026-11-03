Of course that is, essentially, the message every year. The department store does not spend X amount of money on hiring A-list actors, buying the rights to a British rock anthem, and then spending more on a contemporary musician to perform a cosy acoustic version of it just for the sake of good vibes. There is money to be made. Come on, John Lewis was never in it for the true meaning of Christmas (Jesus), but at least tries to play Santa in bringing cheer while supporting capitalism.

But for years, even as budgets grew and ideas ran thinner, John Lewis did always try to give some pretence of providing a heart-tugging message from the Hare and the Bear, to the lad who can’t wait to give presents to his parents. Even last year’s polarising Where Love Lives had a dad connecting with his son (at some level) through a love of dance music, or something.

This year, marketing has ignored worries about the current economy and seemingly handed the producers a blank cheque to hire perhaps the biggest ever star draw (Kristin Scott Thomas) and combine it with a Rolling Stones classic (You Can’t Always Get What You Want) given the campfire treatment by Glastonbury-headliner in waiting Sam Fender. And the result is the least imaginative and most on-the-nose message yet. Scott Thomas’s character’s grandchildren are unimpressed by her offer to play with a toy dog (even this, for the sake of two lines, has a star voice in Paul Whitehouse), and Christmas is ruined until she literally goes shopping in John Lewis and buys presents for her grandchildren (the parents were given, I noticed, a total free pass on lowering expectations of granny or entertaining their kids). I suppose if you are going all in, the message does have to be clear. But could it be that the kids were really taken on Christmas Day with the chance to make their nan dinner, buy her a gift, maybe even get another toy dog to keep the Paul Whitehouse one company? No, apparently the department store has spoken - and this year’s wholesome message is that showing love is spending money.

As an only child who had doting grandparents try desperately hard to ensure I had the right gift, I do feel sorry for Scott Thomas’s predicament. And all I can suggest is that perhaps this family - in the absence of inspiration - just give each other lists of present ideas. It’s not a romantic fantasy, but nor is this character’s resolution to just buy a whole section of the toy department in the hope that one of the gifts is a hit.

A dud John Lewis advert is not the makings of a bad Christmas (we can get things back… It’s not even Bonfire Night yet!) But this maybe serves as a reminder. If we are not made happy by an ad showing money making people happy, then maybe it’s time to look beyond a business-interested department store for a warm and fuzzy feeling.

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William Mata is a writer and SEO Editor for LBC

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