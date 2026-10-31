A few weeks ago, I was cycling my usual route through North London to work and saw a policeman standing next to a temporary traffic light.

“I need you all to know that we are now giving on-the-spot £100 fines to anyone who goes through this red light,” he shouted.

And, humiliatingly, as soon as he said that, a woman made a break for it and cycled on through - the PC waving his arms and shouting at her to come back. She did not.

Perhaps not surprisingly, I’ve not seen him or another police officer at the same spot since.

Was the woman right to cycle through the red light? No. Was this a waste of police time and resources? Debatable. Would the whole thing be averted if anyone meant to be doing the work that has blocked the road was ever actually seen on the site? That’s beside the point.

We can conclude that cyclists should obey the rules but, if they do not, there is not much really in place to try and stop them.

And now the example is playing out on a much larger scale on the now pedestrianised Oxford Street where, as of this week, a section has been declared out of bounds to all vehicles - including bikes.

Sure enough, there were immediate reports of cyclists flaunting the barriers and signs telling them not to go any further and heading on through undeterred. Once more the tactic of shouting at cyclists and telling them to come back to dismount seemed to fail.

This is frustrating for pedestrians as, given the apparent freedom to do their shopping without the danger of traffic, they are immediately on the lookout for fast-moving bikes.

But what can be done to stop this happening?

Putting up massive barriers to stop the bikes would be too expensive and off-putting to shoppers; any such measure could also create queues for pedestrians.

Having more officers on the scene might work, but would this be the best use of police manpower in London? Or would we prefer them to be tackling phone theft and more serious crime?

There has been a drive at Blackfriars recently to educate cyclists and have them watch a video if they are seen red-light jumping. But while changing cyclists’ attitudes can only be a positive thing, is it feasible to do this on a mass scale across the capital?

Lime and other e-bike hire brands have addressed the issue by defining Oxford Street as out of bounds, with the motor shutting down when a zone is entered. Cyclists caught riding can be fined £160 by Transport for London. But are we missing the point here?

Cyclists breaking rules is a problem, but Department for Transport data shows that there are 2.5 pedestrian deaths per year caused by a cyclist, while 82 pedal bike riders died in road accidents in 2024.

No cyclist will miss having to cycle on Oxford Street. It was a list of places to avoid at all costs, full of stop-start traffic, irritated drivers, and you are at constant risk of being car-doored or having a tourist walk out in front of you. Getting anywhere took ages, and you would be guaranteed to get a faceful of fumes, if not abuse.

But this new plan is no improvement for bike riders if they are to be sent a back way around this part of Oxford Street along with all other traffic. If the alternative is dangerous, polluted and time-consuming, then is it surprising that cyclists are choosing to break the rules?

The London Cycling Campaign has welcomed the spirit of the pedestrianisation down to the point that Transport for London’s alternatives for bikes do not provide a dedicated path.

Cyclists are getting the blame for this - yet maybe some of this could be levied at the planners of the scheme instead.

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William Mata is a writer and SEO Editor for LBC

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