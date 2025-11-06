There's something significant being overlooked in the economy, and it's not something that should be ignored any longer.

When we talk about the economy, we talk about what we can measure. Growth rates, inflation, employment figures. All useful, all important. But they're built on assumptions about how people live that are increasingly out of date. They assume stability. They assume ownership. They assume a version of adulthood that doesn't really exist anymore for millions of young people.

The problem isn't that young people are struggling. Everyone knows that. The problem is that their struggles don't register in the data that matters. If you're freelancing across three different platforms, your income looks erratic on paper, even if you're working 60-hour weeks. If you're renting a room in a shared flat, you don't exist in housing statistics the way homeowners do. If you're building something online or creating value in ways that don't fit traditional employment categories, the systems we use to understand economic health simply don't see you.

This invisibility has real consequences. Policies get designed for people who show up clearly in spreadsheets. Tax breaks for homeowners, pension incentives for the securely employed, support systems built around family units that assume a certain level of financial stability to begin with. Meanwhile, an entire generation is piecing together a financial life from gig work, side hustles and month-to-month survival, and none of that registers as economically significant.

What's worse is the psychological toll. When the markers of success you were raised to value keep moving further out of reach, it's hard not to internalise that as personal failure. The narrative around young people and money swings between two extremes: either you're lazy and entitled, or you're a victim of impossible circumstances. Neither story makes room for the truth, which is that young people are working incredibly hard in an economy that wasn't designed with them in mind.

But here's what doesn't get talked about enough: young people aren't just surviving this shift, they're redefining what financial wellbeing means. They're having honest conversations about money that previous generations avoided. They're building communities around transparency, not shame. They're finding value in things that don't show up on a balance sheet: flexibility, time, autonomy, creativity.

At Cleo, we see this every day. People aren't looking for lectures about long-term savings plans that aren’t relevant to the way they live and work. They're looking for tools that meet them where they are. They want to understand their spending, not be judged for it. They want control over today before they can think about tomorrow.

The real challenge isn't whether young people can adapt. They already have. The challenge is whether our economic thinking can catch up. Until the data includes the reality of how millions of people actually live and work, policy will keep missing the mark. And a whole generation will keep feeling like they're shouting into a void.

Visibility isn't just about being counted. It's about being considered. And right now, the generation that's been priced out is still waiting to be seen.