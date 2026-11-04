The PM said US voters want to see the world coming together to tackle issues that "matter to people"

Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham speaks to the media in St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda,. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

Andy Burnham has said the defeat of Donald Trump’s Republicans in the US midterm elections is an “opportunity” for the world to unite behind ending the Iran conflict and easing the cost of living.

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Speaking from Antigua on Wednesday, Mr Burnham said President Trump had "accepted the result" and urged world leaders to focus on the pressures facing households. “I feel the world has an opportunity now to unite around the issue that is affecting us all - and that’s the cost of living," the PM said. “That has been the issue that I have put front and centre in my first three months in Downing Street, and we’ve made moves, but I can’t get people’s cost of living pressures down until the conflict in the Middle East is resolved.” The Democrats took control of the Senate and House of Representatives, winning Senate seats in the former Republican strongholds of Texas, Kansas, South Carolina, Ohio, Maine and Iowa. The midterm elections to Congress were seen as a referendum on Mr Trump, who has been branded a “failed lame duck president”. Read more: The Blue Tsunami is entirely of Donald Trump's own making, writes James Hanson Read more: Trump blames Iran war and 'poor quality candidates' for midterm defeat as Tehran warns of nightmare if US continues conflict

US President Donald Trump (R) meets with British Prime Minister Andy Burnham during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York. Picture: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Getty

The Democratic victories represent a major blow to Mr Trump, who had previously urged people to pretend he was on the ballot. Pressed on whether the US result echoed recent defeats for right-wing parties in Brazil, Serbia and Hungary, Mr Burnham said voters wanted leaders to focus on everyday concerns. “People want to see the world coming together and focusing on the things that matter to people,” he said. “And that’s what the voters, in my view, are saying in the United States.” “Let’s get focused in a laser-like way on those cost of living issues. And I think around the world there’s a recognition that countries can’t do that on their own, and can’t do that when we have division between nations," Mr Burnham continued. “I’ve been working hard as Prime Minister to bring a new approach, a new approach in the Middle East, and the Foreign Secretary set that out. “A new approach to Europe, and we believe that will help us get growth back up and reduce those cost of living pressures. But a new approach with the Commonwealth too.”

Abdul El-Sayed becomes 1st Muslim elected to US Senate in Michigan win. Picture: Anadolu/Getty