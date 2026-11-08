Israeli opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot has been given a mandate to form a coalition government.

Eisenkot will now have 28 days to try to form a new administration, with a potential 14-day extension.

"So in my capacity as president, I have decided to give the mandate for forming the government to the chair of the Yashar party, Gadi Eisenkot."

"The basic question [is] who has the greatest chances to form the government?

"It was made clear that all citizens of Israel have an equal voice from all sides and parties, whatever their views and lifestyles and beliefs," he said.

He described the talks as being "difficult and incisive".

President Isaac Herzog has been holding talks with political parties after neither Eisenkot's bloc nor that of current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu secured a majority in Israel's parliament, known as the Knesset, following last week's election.

Speaking at the press conference on Sunday, Eisenkot used his speech to call for unity.

He urged "all factions of the Knesset to be partners to the establishment of this new government".

"Unity is not just a political argument, but a supreme principle that expresses true partnership and truth," he said.

"The members of the Likud and National Zionist Parliament believe that it's time for unity; I cannot imagine any reason why they should not come and support a government."

Eisenkot recognised the "deep sense of responsibility" he faced, noting that the country is facing a "challenging emergency period".

"We are at one of the most vulnerable points in the history of Israel's democracy," he said.

"If the current situation continues, we risk going to dark places, that will be very difficult for us as a society to recover from."

Eisenkot, a former military chief, had declined to join forces with Arab parties, whose support would give him a majority of seats in parliament.

But Arab leaders, incensed by what they view as the racist policies of Netanyahu and his far-right allies, still nominated Eisenkot to try to form a government first — giving him the most endorsements.

A son of Moroccan immigrants, Eisenkot, 66, would be the country's first prime minister from Israel's Mizrahi community, Jews who trace their roots to the Middle East and North Africa.

Reserved and media-shy, Eisenkot only entered politics in 2022. He briefly served in Netanyahu's wartime cabinet following Hamas' October 7, 2023, attack on Israel before returning to the opposition.

From opposition, he publicly rebuked Netanyahu over his leadership, including his management of the military campaign in Gaza, and has sworn that he would not serve in government with him.