The Canadian actor died on Wednesday at his home in Los Angeles

Voice actor Peter Cullen attends the 43rd Annual Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Actor Peter Cullen, who voiced beloved characters including Optimus Prime in Transformers and Eeyore in Disney's Winnie the Pooh, has died at the age of 85.

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His other notable roles include the roars of King Kong for the 1976 remake, and KARR – Knight Automated Roving Robot, the evil counterpart to KITT – in the Knight Rider series in 1982 and 2009. The Canadian actor died on Wednesday at his home in Los Angeles, a statement said. "Peter Cullen passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family - and held in the hearts of his many friends and countless fans worldwide. "His family asks that you honour his remarkable legacy by serving your communities and leading others with compassion, integrity, and loyalty and always remember 'be strong enough to be gentle'." Read more: Final Dolly Parton song to be revealed on her 100th birthday after lyrics locked inside box Read more: Rocky Horror Picture Show actor Tim Curry dies aged 80

Peter Cullen during DreamWorks Pictures and Paramount Pictures Los Angeles Premiere of "Transformers". Picture: Getty

Cullen began his most significant role – as Optimus Prime, leader of the Autobots – for the Transformers TV series in 1984. He then returned for seven Hollywood Transformers films between 2007 and 2023. Cullen also voiced the melancholic donkey Eeyore in The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh TV series in the late 1980s, as well as numerous related shows, films and games. He is also credited for the clicking vocalisations of the monster in Arnold Schwarzenegger's 1987 film, The Predator.

Giant "Optimus Prime" Model Built In Zhengzhou. Picture: Getty