The Orange Order’s Drumcree return parade is to be permitted to proceed along the Garvaghy Road for the first time in almost 30 years.

The Parades Commission placed a number of restrictions on the procession, including an 8am start time and limiting the number of participants to 35 people.

That is a reduction from the application from the Portadown District of the Orange Order who proposed 60 Orange Order members take part in the procession on Sunday September 27.

The conditions also include that the parade must disperse from Carleton Street Orange Hall no later than 9.30am, and that only the Portadown District banner may be carried or displayed during the Garvaghy Road section.

No supporters are to accompany the parade or congregate along the parade route or in the vicinity of homes on the Dungannon Road and Drumcree Road, and no bands may participate.