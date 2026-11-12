A thief who was caught on CCTV stealing an orangutan statue from a garden centre has been jailed.

Derek Lundgren is seen leaving the store without paying and placing the £799 giant animal figure across the handlebars of his bike in the footage.

The 61-year-old, of New Road, Sawston, then cycled off from Scotsdales Garden Centre in Horningsea on September 7, Cambridgeshire Police said.

The force said he pleaded guilty to theft from a shop and breaching three suspended sentences, and was sentenced on Monday at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court to a year and 11 months in prison.

Pc Denzel Boachie, who investigated, said: “Lundgren is a prolific thief who has continued to offend despite being given previous opportunities by the courts.

“His repeated offending has now caught up with him and he will spend time behind bars.”