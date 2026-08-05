Princess Eugenie has announced the birth of her daughter with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and the unnamed baby is now 15th in the order of succession.

The royal couple confirmed the birth on Monday evening and have said they are taking time to decide on the name of the child, who weighed 6 pounds 9 ounces.

She is the third child of the couple, after sons August and Ernest, while Princess Beatrice, Eugenie's older sister, has daughters Sienna and Athena with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Princess Eugenie's daughter is, therefore, the fifth grandchild of the former Duke of York, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.

The disgraced 66-year-old is still eighth in line to the throne, as it would require every nation in the King's Commonwealth Realm to ask for him to be stripped of this.

Andrew has given up all of his duties and titles, including his birthright as a prince, due to the scandal around his friendship with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Although he has denied any wrongdoing, Andrew was arrested on his birthday in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

He has effectively retired from public life and has moved out of the Royal Lodge in Berkshire into the much smaller Marsh Farm on the Sandringham Estate.