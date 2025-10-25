Reeves is reportedly considering breaking Labour's manifesto pledge to plug a funding gap in Britain's finances

A teacher helps a pupil during a numeracy class at Millfields Community School. Picture: Getty

By Ruth Lawes

The rumoured income tax hike would impact around 7 million workers, including those on 'normal levels' of pay like teachers and police officers, an expert has warned.

Rachel Reeves is considering raising income tax to plug a more than £30billion black hole in Britain's finances in a controversial move that would break Labour's manifesto pledge. The Chancellor is reportedly torn over whether to add 1p to rate of basic income tax or to increase tax for workers on higher rates, following her promise to shoulder the heaviest load on those with the "broadest shoulders". Under the current system, the basic rate of income tax is doubled to a higher rate of 40% on workers earning £50,271 and above. According to HMRC projections published in June, 7.08 million people pay this higher rate. However, Robert Salter, partner at tax firm Blick Rothenberg, has warned that a potential hike of the higher rate of income would affect workers on "broadly normal" levels of pay, such as those in essential public sector jobs, like teaching. Read more: ‘It will price jobs out of existence’, Reeves warned over plan to raise national living wage Read more: Reeves 'to slash ISA limits at Budget' in bid to get Brits to buy stocks and shares

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves talks to the media during a visit to Horiba Mira in Nuneaton, to mark the launch of the Government's Industrial Strategy on June 23, 2025 in Nuneaton, England. Picture: Getty

He told The i: “If Reeves were to increase the higher rate of income tax from 40 per cent to 41 per cent in November’s Budget, the reality is that this would actually hit many people on broadly ‘normal levels’ of income, who would not consider themselves particularly rich or well-off.” Mr Salter said this tax hike would affect teachers, such as those in senior positions like heads of departments, junior doctors working overtime and police officers from sergeant level and above. “Moreover, as the income tax bands are already frozen until April 2028, and it is possible that this freeze could be extended into 2029 or even 2030, wage inflation will bring more and more so-called ‘ordinary workers’ into this higher rate of tax over the coming years,” he added. Reeves has declined to rule out raising income tax, telling reporters on Friday that she would “continue to support working people by keeping their taxes as low as possible” but was still “going through the process” of writing the Budget, according to the BBC. If she were to increase the basic rate, it would be the first time it had been increased since the 1970s.