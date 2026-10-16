The dead were children aged 5, 8 and 11 and one teacher

A person with a gun opened fire on Thursday at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Oregon, wounding multiple victims, including children, before they were killed. Picture: Reuters

By Danielle de Wolfe

An Oregon school teacher risked her life by tackling a school shooter to the ground before an armed dad drew his gun and shot the teenage suspect 'multiple times', it's emerged.

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The 16-year-old shooter opened fire on Thursday at an elementary school in Oregon, killing three children and one teacher, before being shot by the armed parent who ran into the special educational needs class. The teacher threw her mobile phone at the gunman before tackling the suspect, before the father, who had two children at the school, shot the gunman with a .40-caliber pistol, killing the teen. The dad was reportedly passing the school when he spotted the gunman in the carpark, with the suspect moving towards Silver Rail Elementary School and firing through locked doors to enter the building. The dead were children aged five, eight, and 11, as well as one teacher. Police say the suspect was armed with 44 further rounds and was carrying a shotgun. He fired around 15 rounds in the class before he was shot by the parent. Read more: Police assessing post by wife of Andy Burnham's national security adviser over support for banned Palestine Action Read more: Man convicted for arson targeting Keir Starmer’s home deported from Britain

A person places flowers at a makeshift memorial on the other side of Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

A seven-year-old student and a 54-year-old teacher were taken to hospital with critical injuries, Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz told a press conference. Oregon Governor Tina Kotek, appearing at the same briefing, thanked the community member who "heroically intervened to stop further loss of life". "No parent should have to have this kind of day, and no community should have to live through this kind of day. "And as we learn more about the children and the adults who have been killed or injured, and their families and their loved ones, we are going to do a lot of crying, and we are going to cry together, and we're probably going to cry privately," Kotek said. Krantz said the community member, whom he did not identify, saw the suspect enter the school and pursued him.

A child walks near police tape following a shooting at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Oregon. Picture: Reuters

Community members grieve during a candlelight vigil at Drake Park. Picture: Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty

Krantz said every Bend police officer went through a full day of active shooter training in August. "Unfortunately, this is something we train for on a regular basis, and we must," Krantz said. "This is going to be a long investigation." Thursday's shooting took place in Bend, a city of about 100,000 people in rural central Oregon, 175 miles (280 km) southeast of Portland, in theOregon high desert adjacent to the Deschutes National Forest. Silver Rail Elementary School serves kindergarten through fifth grade, roughly ages 5 to 11, and has about 450 students and 40 staff members, officials said. Gun control advocate Gabrielle Giffords, a former congresswoman who survived a mass shooting in 2011, said in a statement she was "heartbroken" by the shooting in Bend. "This cannot continue to be a reality in our country. Leaders at every level must step up and act,” Giffords said.

Candles and flowers are seen at a makeshift memorial outside the Silver Rail Elementary School. Picture: PAYTON BRUNI/Getty