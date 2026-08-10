Britain first in Europe to approve new weight-loss pill: Daily tablet hailed as breakthrough for obesity and diabetes
The pill is taken once a day, at any time, with no food or water restrictions.
The UK has become the first country in Europe to approve a new pill to help with weight loss and treat diabetes.
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Orforglipron, known as Foundayo and made by Eli Lilly, has been authorised by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).
It is licensed for people with a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or above, or those with a BMI of between 27 and 30 and at least one weight-related condition.
It can also be used to improve blood sugars in patients with poorly controlled type 2 diabetes.
The pill is taken once a day, at any time, with no food or water restrictions.
Dosage begins at 0.8mg, climbing to 2.5mg, 5.5mg, 9mg, 14.5mg and 17.2mg.
Patients will spend a minimum of one month at each dosage level.
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Julian Beach, MHRA executive director of healthcare quality and access, said: “Following rigorous assessment of orforglipron’s safety, quality, and effectiveness, we are pleased to be the first regulator in Europe to authorise this tablet for weight management and type 2 diabetes.
“As with all GLP-1 receptor agonists, this is a prescription-only medication, and the MHRA will keep the safety and effectiveness of orforglipron under close review.”
Foundayo is not yet available on the NHS and will be evaluated by health service spending watchdog the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice).
The MHRA approved the first GLP-1 pill for weight loss, a tablet form of Wegovy, in June.