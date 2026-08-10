The UK has become the first country in Europe to approve a new pill to help with weight loss and treat diabetes.

Orforglipron, known as Foundayo and made by Eli Lilly, has been authorised by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

It is licensed for people with a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or above, or those with a BMI of between 27 and 30 and at least one weight-related condition.

It can also be used to improve blood sugars in patients with poorly controlled type 2 diabetes.

The pill is taken once a day, at any time, with no food or water restrictions.

Dosage begins at 0.8mg, climbing to 2.5mg, 5.5mg, 9mg, 14.5mg and 17.2mg.

Patients will spend a minimum of one month at each dosage level.