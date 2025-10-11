The group have been jailed for a total of more than 100 years

By Ella Bennett

A total of 12 members of an organised crime group have been jailed for more than 100 years after three firearms, ammunition, cash and £100,000 worth of cocaine were found at addresses and in cars in Litherland.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

On Friday 10 October, 12 people were sentenced for firearms and drugs offences as a result of a 15-month investigation into a Sefton based organised crime group (OCG). Detectives found that Joshua Adam Hayes controlled a lucrative cocaine drug operation. He entrusted his 'graft phone' with key associates to ensure it continued serving customers with Class A drugs whilst he enjoyed holidays in Turkey and Tenerife. It is estimated that Hayes supplied 9kg of cocaine during the period investigated by detectives, with a street value of approximately £900,000. Officers also established that James Harrison was managing a lucrative cannabis supply business using the pseudonym Budfellaz. Read more: Motorcyclist high on drink and drugs who crashed into teenage girls as they filmed TikTok jailed Read more: Man who murdered 16-year-old Syrian refugee after teen 'brushed past' his girlfriend jailed for 23 years

Officers found two Skorpion machine guns and one Springfield pistol hidden in a void behind a wall. Picture: Merseyside Police

Over a six-month period, Harrison is believed to have supplied more than 240kg of cannabis with an estimated street value of between £2.4 and £3.7 million. On Saturday 12 July 2024, officers executed a search warrant at the home address of OCG member Matthew Ball on Condron Road North which recovered nearly £1kg of Class A drugs. While searching a separate address on the same street, officers also found two Skorpion machine guns and one Springfield pistol hidden in a void behind a wall. All three firearms had ammunition with them and one of the Skorpions was confirmed as having been used in a firearms discharge earlier in the year. Matthew Ball was later arrested for drug offences having fled from a vehicle officers were attempting to stop on Thursday 17 October. Police also stopped Hayes, Harrison, Medway and Bennett in vehicles in the Sefton area. In one of the vehicles were bags of clothing, passports and large sums of cash.

12 members of an organised crime group have been sent to prison. Picture: Merseyside Police

A total of 12 people were sentenced on Thursday and Friday this week: Joshua Adam Hayes, aged 34, of Muspratt Road, Seaforth has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the following offences: - Conspiracy to possess prohibited firearms and ammunition for sale or transfer - Conspiracy to possess ammunition without certificate x 2 - Prohibited person possession of firearm - Conspiracy to supply Class A drugs - Conspiracy to conceal, disguise, convert or transfer criminal property James Harrison, aged 28, of no fixed address was sentenced sentenced to 15-and-a-half years in prison for the following offences: - Conspiracy to possess prohibited firearms and ammunition for sale or transfer - Conspiracy to possess ammunition without certificate x 2 - Conspiracy to supply Class B drugs George Medway, aged 21, of no fixed address was sentenced to 12 years in prison for the following offences: - Conspiracy to possess prohibited firearms and ammunition for sale or transfer - Conspiracy to possess ammunition without certificate x 2 - Conspiracy to supply Class B drugs - Production of crack cocaine Anthony John Bennett, aged 31, of no fixed address, was jailed for 17 years, seven months for the following offences: - Conspiracy to possess prohibited firearms and ammunition for sale or transfer - Conspiracy to possess ammunition without certificate x 2 - Conspiracy to supply Class B drugs - Production of crack cocaine John Newton, aged 33, of Rydall Avenue, Crosby was jailed for four years for the following offences: - Conspiracy to supply Class A drugs - Conspiracy to supply Class B Aaron O’Brien, aged 24, of Sonning Aveneue, Litherland was jailed for six years, eight months for the following offences: - Conspiracy to supply Class A drugs - Conspiracy to supply Class B drugs - Conspiracy to conceal, disguise, convert or transfer criminal property Matthew Reece Ball, aged 28, of no fixed address was jailed for nine years, two months for the following offences: - Supply of Class A drugs - Possession with intent to supply Class A drugs (cocaine and heroin) Kayleigh Wilson aged 33, of Eden Vale, Netherton was sentenced to four years, 10 months in prison for the following offences: - Conspiracy to supply Class A drugs - Conspiracy to conceal, disguise, convert or transfer criminal property Adam Dean, aged 35, of Willow Way, Liverpool was jailed for four years, eight months for the following offences: - Conspiracy to supply Class A drugs - Conspiracy to conceal, disguise, convert or transfer criminal property Michael James Caldwell, 40 years, of Condron Road North, Litherland was sentenced to five years in prison for the following offences: - Conspiracy to possess prohibited firearms - Conspiracy to possess ammunition without certificate x 2 - Conspiracy to possess prohibited ammunition Stephen Sutter, 33 years, of Osborne Road, Litherland was sentenced to six years, eight months for the following offences: - Conspiracy to supply Class A - Conspiracy to conceal, disguise, convert or transfer criminal property - Possession of cannabis Thomas Ball, 18 years, of Sedburn Road, Southdene was sentenced to four years in prison for the following offences: - Conspiracy to possess prohibited firearms - Concerned in the supply Class B drugs - Supplying Class A drugs

Members of this OCG possessed weapons, such as a Skorpion machine gun, that have been used to kill innocent people. Picture: Merseyside Police