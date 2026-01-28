Couriers collected drugs from the carousels, wheeled them outside and caught taxis to a nearby hotel where they passed them on.

Elton Hallaci, Artur Iseberi, Dale Hosker and Dale Creen. Picture: NCA

By Ella Bennett

Criminals from two organised crime groups have been convicted over an elaborate plot to fly large amounts of cocaine into a UK airport.

Offenders based in America and Mexico masterminded conspiracies to move the Class A drug on flights from Cancun to Manchester Airport. Last year, seven US citizens who acted as couriers, were jailed for collecting the cocaine at Manchester Airport and passing it on to UK-based offenders who were waiting for it. The Americans flew into Manchester from the United States without any luggage and waited until bags arrived on flights from Cancun. They followed text message instructions from a US organiser called 'Nate' to collect specific suitcases containing hundreds of kilograms of cocaine before transferring the cases to waiting accomplices at nearby locations, who were also in touch with Nate. Three men responsible for plots to recover the cocaine and sell it on across the UK admitted the offences at Bolton Crown Court earlier this month – and on Tuesday a fourth was convicted by a jury.

Organised crime groups used UK airport to collect Mexican cocaine. Picture: NCA

Albanians Elton Hallaci, 32, and Artur Iseberi, 27, both of Liverpool, were members of one crime group involved in the scheme to move the cocaine on. And Dale Hosker, 49, of Bury, and Dale Creen, 34, of Salford, belonged to a second crime group that was also involved in collecting the cocaine from the American couriers and distributing it across the country. On 11 May 2024, eight suitcases arrived at Manchester Airport from Cancun and Barbados. Couriers collected them from the carousels, wheeled them outside and caught taxis to a nearby hotel where they passed five of them to Hallaci and Iseberi, and two were passed to Hosker. But one of the American couriers left a case behind which Border Force officers opened and discovered 20 one-kilogram blocks of cocaine. An investigation by the National Crime Agency showed that on that day, the Albanians collected 100kg of cocaine. A few weeks later on 31 May, 300kg of high purity cocaine with a street value of around £24m was smuggled into Manchester Airport in 12 suitcases. Seven couriers were sent to collect them but only one woman was successful and was directed to an address in Bury to hand over the drugs to Creen and Hosker. The other suitcases were seized, each containing between 22 and 24 blocks of cocaine and a tracking device. Hallaci, Iseberi, Hosker and Creen were arrested on 17 June 2025 by NCA officers.

On the eve of their trial earlier this month, Hallaci, Iseberi and Hosker pleaded guilty to smuggling cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to supply. Picture: NCA