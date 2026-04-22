Organised gangs are stealing petrol and diesel from forecourts by filling large plastic containers hidden in vans, a fuel theft prevention company has said.

Forecourt Eye said it believes the fuel is being resold on the black market, and described the incidents as “extremely dangerous”.

Thefts of fuel have surged as pump prices have risen because of the conflict in the Middle East.

Forecourt Eye said what initially appeared to be a “short-term reaction” to the situation had developed into a “sustained and accelerating shift in fuel theft and payment avoidance”.

New figures released by the company for 500 forecourts across Britain suggest there were 13 per cent more incidents in the 50 days after the war began on February 28, compared with the previous 50 days.

The volume of fuel stolen had increased even faster, up 17 per cent.

The surge was being driven by first-time offenders, Forecourt Eye said.

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