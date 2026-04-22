Organised gangs stealing fuel ‘by filling large containers hidden in vans’
Thefts of fuel have surged as pump prices have risen because of the conflict in the Middle East
Organised gangs are stealing petrol and diesel from forecourts by filling large plastic containers hidden in vans, a fuel theft prevention company has said.
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Forecourt Eye said it believes the fuel is being resold on the black market, and described the incidents as “extremely dangerous”.
Thefts of fuel have surged as pump prices have risen because of the conflict in the Middle East.
Forecourt Eye said what initially appeared to be a “short-term reaction” to the situation had developed into a “sustained and accelerating shift in fuel theft and payment avoidance”.
New figures released by the company for 500 forecourts across Britain suggest there were 13 per cent more incidents in the 50 days after the war began on February 28, compared with the previous 50 days.
The volume of fuel stolen had increased even faster, up 17 per cent.
The surge was being driven by first-time offenders, Forecourt Eye said.
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There had been a 16 per cent increase in the number of incidents and a 23 per cent rise in the volume of fuel stolen by people in this category.
That was compared with four per cent and six per cent respectively for repeat offenders.
Michelle Henchoz, managing director of Forecourt Eye, said: “We have seen a concerning increase in vehicles arriving at forecourts equipped to take large volumes of fuel in a single visit, which strongly suggests it is being resold as part of an illicit fuel trade.
“The most alarming aspect is the method being used, with fuel being stored in plastic containers or improvised tanks inside vehicles, which is extremely dangerous.
“In the event of a collision, the consequences could be catastrophic, not just for those involved but for other road users as well.”
Forecourt Eye urged forecourt operators and the public to be “extra vigilant” and report any incidents to the police.
Despite a slight dip in pump prices in recent days, since the war in the Middle East began, the cost of filling a typical 55-litre family car with fuel has risen by £14 for petrol and £27 for diesel.
Gordon Balmer, executive director of the Petrol Retailers Association, which represents independent forecourts, said: “The increase in pump prices has been matched by a rise in motorists driving off without paying or claiming they have no means to pay.
“While we recognise the financial pressures many households are facing, this behaviour is having a direct and immediate impact on forecourt operators.
“This is not a victimless crime. When fuel is not paid for, the cost does not disappear, it is absorbed by the retailer and ultimately adds to the wider cost of running a forecourt.”