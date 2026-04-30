Theo's mum Gemma Kempthorne, 34, said while she would "give anything" to have her son back, she was proud his legacy had been used to help others

By Issy Clarke

The mother of a little boy who saved four lives by donating his organs has spoken of her son’s “bittersweet” legacy.

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Theo Kempthorne died suddenly in 2024 aged eight, but his organs helped other critically ill people, including another child and a father in his 30s. Theo’s mother, Gemma Kempthorne, 34, approached medics about organ donation after reading an article on transplants while she was pregnant. She said that while she would “give anything” to have her son back, he has left a legacy behind of helping other families. Read more: Last generation of smokers: 'Watershed moment' hailed as smoking ban becomes law Read more: Offering tests after first baby loss ‘could prevent 10,000 miscarriages a year’

Theo died suddenly in 2024 aged eight when his shunt malfunctioned. Picture: NHS Blood and Transplant

Theo was born with hydrocephalus, a build-up of fluid in the brain. Ms Kempthorne, from Wadebridge in Cornwall, said she was told about her son’s condition at 20 weeks pregnant and warned he may be ill after birth. Theo was born “healthier than expected”, and had a shunt - a surgical tube used to drain excess fluid - fitted in his brain when he was a baby.

Theo’s heart saved another child, while his kidneys, pancreas and liver were donated to three patients in their 30s, one of whom was a father. Picture: NHS Blood and Transplant

His mother said he enjoyed school and playing with water and sand. He also loved watching Bing, Paw Patrol and giving cuddles. However, when Theo was eight, the shunt misfunctioned, leaving him with brain damage. “The neurosurgeons told me that he had an unsurvivable condition,” his mother said. “I kind of knew – I had that intuition that he was gone.

“If an organ could have been donated to save Theo, then I wouldn’t have even thought about it, I would have said yes. But because it was his brain, that was never going to be an option. “I instantly just asked about organ donation. I think they were a bit taken by surprise, but I told them I’d already had that conversation with myself when I was pregnant with him about what I would do.” Theo’s heart saved another child, while his kidneys, pancreas and liver were donated to three patients in their 30s, one of whom was a father.

Theo Kempthorne was born with hydrocephalus, a build-up of fluid in the brain. Picture: NHS Blood and Transplant

Before Theo was born, Ms Kempthorne had seen a news article about a baby needing a transplant, and another who had become an organ donor. She said: “I’d been having conversations about resuscitation and things like that if Theo was born really poorly. “I’d seen an article about a baby needing a transplant, and it made me think, if Theo wasn’t going to survive, what I would do. “Fortunately, Theo was born healthier than expected, and I didn’t have to think about it for eight years at all. It wasn’t until that day that I had to think about it again.

“I’d give anything to have Theo back, but he’s left that legacy behind and been able to help other families not have to lose someone and given them their life back. “I wish well to the people he donated to, and I hope their transplants have been successful. It’s bittersweet for me that I’ve had to lose Theo – nothing’s going to take that pain away – but a part of him is living on.” Ms Kempthorne is now urging adults to sign the organ donation register every three years to reassure their relatives they are certain of their decision.

“People don’t want to think about it, until it happens… and unless you’ve thought about it beforehand, it’s just easier to say no,” she said. “Young children can’t make that decision for themselves, but for adults, it’s really easy to sign the register because you know what you want. “I think organ donation needs to be spoken about more in general.“There isn’t that much time when it happens, and no one wants to make the wrong decision.”