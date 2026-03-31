A Tesco in Orkney has been giving away bananas after it accidentally placed an order of around 38,000 – more than double the population of the Islands.

Tesco in Kirkwall had intended to order 380kg (750lbs) of the fruit but an apparent "system glitch" meant it ordered 380 boxes, each containing about 100 bananas.

The surplus crates, which arrived at the weekend, were scheduled to returned to the mainland but poor weather and subsequent ferry disruption meant this was not possible.

The supermarket has turned to handing out boxes of the bananas for free to anyone that will take them.

An appeal was posted to Facebook by Paula Clarke, the store's community champion, after the surprise delivery arrived.

Read more: Mayor of Bath resigns over posts claiming London ambulance arson attack was an 'Israeli false flag operation'

Read more: Council urged to use potatoes instead of eggs for annual Easter egg hill-rolling festival