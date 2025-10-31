One of America's most popular airports came close to cancelling all arrivals after the government shutdown left them bereft of air traffic controllers.

The order was reversed when enough staff were found, but flights in and out of the travel hub - home of Disney World and Universal Studios theme parks - faced delays of up to 90 minutes.

Passengers at Orlando Airport were left in limbo after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced on Thursday evening that landings would be stopped because there was "no certified controllers for a period of time".

Commuters were seen sleeping on the airport floor and check-out lines were empty while air traffic staff were rushed in to help.

Delays were also seen at Dallas/Fort Worth and Washington DC airports.

According to flight tracking website FlightAware, nearly 6,000 flights had been delayed and 1,100 cancelled nationwide on Thursday.

The meltdown comes as more than 13,000 air traffic controllers have been required to work without pay since the US government shutdown began on October 1.

In response, many are taking second jobs to survive, while the numbers calling in sick have soared.

A shutdown occurs in the US when Congress fails to agree on funding legislation to finance the federal government before the next fiscal year begins.

If the October 1 deadline is missed, parts of the government run out of money, leading to hundreds of thousands of federal workers - such as military personnel, Secret Service agents and air traffic controllers - being furloughed or required to work for no pay.

Political differences over how the money should be distributed is usually to blame for the shutdown.

In 2018, there was a 35-day shutdown caused by a dispute over Donald Trump's expand barriers on the US-Mexico border.