Fred Woodley Evans (Phillip), Chris Walley (Treat), and Forbes Masson (Harold). Picture: Charlie Flint

By Johnny Jenkins

It’s a troubling story about two orphan brothers, who try to kidnap an older orphan.

Set in 1980s Philadelphia, Orphans follows two incredibly dysfunctional brothers, Treat and Phillip They live in a shabby house - Treat stealing a living through petty crime and makes Phillip frightened to leave the house, telling him he’s allergic to air. The brothers have a pretty strange relationship. Phillip has secretly taught himself to read, something which offends Treat. Their relationship gets even stranger when Treat brings home a drunken man, Harold. His plan is to rob Harold of his briefcase, filled with stocks and bonds. Treat sees him as a wealthy easy target.

Harold, gagged and tied to the chair, is left home alone with Phillip. And everything starts to unravel. Harold immediately has an influence on Phillip, while Treat is slowly won over too. And that’s just the first half. After the interval, we join the three men six months on. Their lives have changed, but the characters all remain fragile. The cast have a magnetic chemistry, but their Philly accents are pretty hard to follow at times.

Fred Woodley Evans (Phillip) and Chris Walley (Treat). Picture: Charlie Flint