Osbournes to mark first Christmas without Ozzy at his and Sharon's Buckinghamshire home
Kelly Osbourne has said that she wants "to get through Christmas without crying"
The Osbourne family will gather at Sharon's Buckinghamshire home as they mark their first Christmas without the Black Sabbath legend.
Kelly Osbourne has revealed that 14 members of the family will get together to celebrate Christmas with Sharon after Ozzy died in July.
He died of heart failure at his home on July 22 aged 76, just weeks after performing a farewell gig with his bandmates in Birmingham.
Kelly has said that she wants "to get through Christmas without crying".
She told The Sun: "We are going to have a proper English Christmas. I always love that.
"They don't even have crackers in LA. You've got to go to the (specialty shop) World Market to get them, and they're not even the best ones.
"So we will have crackers and all watch the King's speech. On the day, there's going to be 14 of us and I ordered everyone that's with us a pair of matching pyjamas to wear.
"We are going to be sitting in front of the telly."
The music icon's daughter revealed that she has got her mum a puppy for Christmas after Sharon's Serbian Husky Elvis died in October.
Louis, Ozzy's oldest son with his ex Thelma Riley, will be cooking their meal on the day, but Kelly will be giving a helping hand.
Jack Osbourne, who had been in Australia for the latest season of I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, will spend the holiday in LA with his pregnant wife Aree Gearhart and their daughter Maple.
Sharon will fly out to join them two days after Christmas.