The actress is best-known for her appearances in My Left Foot and Home Alone 2

Brenda Fricker in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

Oscar-winning Irish actress Brenda Fricker, best known for her roles in My Left Foot and Home Alone 2: Lost In New York, has died aged 81, her agent has said.

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Fricker, the first Irish actress to win an Oscar, died after a period of ill health, according to her agent Phil Belfield. Mr Belfield’s statement read: “It is with much sadness that I share the news that beloved actress Brenda Fricker passed away last night peacefully after a period of ill health, at the age of 81. “Dublin born and bred, Brenda Fricker undoubtedly deserves the noun legend… “We will never see her like again and the world is lesser for the lack of her. I was honoured to know, love and work with her and she will always have a place in my heart and in the heart of so many film and TV fans the world over. The actress had a glittering acting career spanning six decades on stage and screen. Read more: Mother of Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner, Mary Jo, dies aged 91 Read more: Sam Neill’s cause of death revealed after Jurassic Park actor dies aged 78

Brenda Fricker starred alongside Daniel Day-Lewis in the 1989 film, My Left Foot. Picture: Alamy

Fricker became the first Irish actress to win an Academy Award in 1990, taking home the Best Supporting Actress prize for her role in My Left Foot, which tells the story of an Irish man named Christy Brown, who was born with cerebral palsy and could control only his left foot. She was also well known for her role in the 1992 follow-up to Home Alone, where she played Pigeon Lady, a homeless woman in New York’s Central Park. Over the course of her career, she appeared in more than 30 film and television productions, earning acclaim for a string of memorable performances. Her best-known roles included appearances in The Field (1990), Home Alone 2: Lost In New York (1992), So I Married an Axe Murderer (1993), Angels in the Outfield (1994), A Time to Kill (1996), Inside I'm Dancing (2004) and Albert Nobbs (2011). Fricker was also part of the original cast of BBC medical drama Casualty, and featured alongside Cate Blanchett in Veronica Guerin (2003).

Brenda Fricker at the Oscar Academy Awards in 1990. Picture: Alamy