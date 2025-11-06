Family of the Oscar-nominated actress described her as having a "bright, sparky, witty" stage presence

Pauline Collins has died 'peacefully' aged 85 in her London care home surrounded by her family having endured Parkinson's disease for several years, her family said. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Tributes have been paid to actress Pauline Collins following her death at the age of 85.

The Shirley Valentine star died "peacefully" at her care home her family announced, following a lengthy battle with Parkinson's. Ms Collins appeared in the in the first series of sitcom The Liver Birds but did not become a household name until getting a regular role in Upstairs Downstairs in 1971. Her later role in the 1989 film Shirley Valentine earned her an Oscar nomination. She married fellow actor John Alderton in 1969.

Actress Pauline Collins after receiving her OBE from Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace investiture ceremony. Picture: Alamy

A statement released by her family on Thursday said: "We are heartbroken to announce that Pauline Collins died peacefully at her care home in Highgate this week, having endured Parkinson’s for several years. "She was surrounded by her family. "Pauline was so many things to so many people, playing a variety of roles in her life. A bright, sparky, witty presence on stage and screen. "Her illustrious career saw her play politicians, mothers and queens. "She will always be remembered as the iconic, strong-willed, vivacious and wise Shirley Valentine – a role that she made all her own. "We were familiar with all those parts of her because her magic was contained in each one of them." It added: "More than anything, though, she was our loving mum, our wonderful grandma and great-grandma. Warm, funny, generous, thoughtful, wise, she was always there for us.

Pauline Collins and John Alderton. Picture: Alamy

"And she was John's life-long love. A partner, work collaborator, and wife of 56 years." The statement ended saying: "We particularly want to thank her carers: angels who looked after her with dignity, compassion, and most of all love. She could not have had a more peaceful goodbye. "We hope you will remember her at the height of her powers, so joyful and full of energy; and give us the space and privacy to contemplate a life without her." Husband Alderton said: "Pauline Collins was a remarkable star. I had the great good fortune to have worked with her more than any other actor in our many TV series, films and West End stage shows together, and watched her genius at close quarters. "What I saw was not only her brilliant range of diverse characters but her magic of bringing out the best in all of the people she worked with.