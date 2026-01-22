Ariana Grande missed out on a supporting actress nod, with the spot many expected her to fill taken by Elle Fanning for Sentimental Value

Ariana Grande starred in Wicked: For Good earlier this year. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

The exclusion of Paul Mescal, Chase Infiniti and Ariana Grande and the inclusion of Elle Fanning and Delroy Lindo were some of the snubs and surprises from the Oscar nominations.

Mescal was widely expected to be recognised in the supporting actor category for his role as William Shakespeare in Hamnet, the adaptation of the award-winning book of the same name. Instead, Delroy Lindo was the surprise inclusion on the list, recognised for his turn in Sinners. The London-born actor was critically acclaimed for his performance in Ryan Coogler's vampire drama but most pundits expected him to be left out of the Oscar nods in favour of Mescal or Adam Sandler for Jay Kelly. Read More: Sinners leads 2026 Oscar shortlist with record 16 nominations

Paul Mescal, left, and Jessie Buckley pose in the press room after "Hamnet" wins the award for best motion picture at the Golden Globes. Picture: Alamy

Infiniti was tipped to compete for the best actress Oscar for her breakout role in One Battle After Another, playing the daughter of Leonardo DiCaprio's washed-up revolutionary. However, she was also missing from the contenders and instead Kate Hudson was recognised for Song Sung Blue. Meanwhile, Grande missed out on a supporting actress nod, with the spot many expected her to fill taken by Elle Fanning for Sentimental Value.

Ariana Grande at the Golden Globes earlier this year. Picture: Alamy

Formula One blockbuster F1, starring Damson Idris and Brad Pitt, was a surprise inclusion in the best picture race, but it came at the expense of Cannes-winning Iranian film It Was Such An Accident, which had been expected to compete. The film's director Jafar Panahi was also left out of his category, with Marty Supreme's Josh Safdie included instead.

Chase Infiniti at the Golden Globe Awards. Picture: Alamy