In 2014, the actor announced that she had been diagnosed with the incurable lung disease Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.

In 2014, Barrie announced that she had been diagnosed with the incurable lung disease Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. Picture: NBC/Getty

By Georgia Bell

Barbara Barrie has ended her life with medical assistance, her daughter has confirmed.

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The 95-year-old secured a nomination for a Best Supporting Actress Oscar in 1980 for her role in ‘Breaking Away ’ and enjoyed a celebrated career as a Broadway star, most notably for Sarah in Stephen Sondheim’s ‘Company’. Barrie was diagnosed with terminal cancer and died at her home in Manhattan, according to Jane Harnick, Barrie’s daughter. Harnick confirmed that her mother’s death was medically assisted. In 2014, the actor announced that she had been diagnosed with the incurable lung disease Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. Read more: Oscar-winning actress Eva Marie Saint dies aged 102 Read more: Kaia Gerber makes heartbreaking tribute to late brother Presley: 'I will die loving you'

Barrie also starred in several TV series, including Suddenly Susan, Enlightened and Pushing Daisies. Picture: NBC/Getty

In a statement, she shared: “I have a very full, active life, but what lies ahead is unknown and yet known at the same time. I am living full steam ahead and am now trying to help other people do the same.” Over the course of Barrie’s storied career, she often played the parts of wives and mothers, memorably in films like the 1980 comedy ‘Private Benjamin’, where she played the role of Goldie Hawn’s mother, or as a magazine editor in the 1979 adaptation of Sylvia Plath’s ‘The Bell Jar’. She also starred in several TV series, including Enlightened, Pushing Daisies and Suddenly Susan. Barrie was nominated for Emmy Awards for her roles on ‘Law & Order’ and ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’, and the Best Actress prize at the Cannes Film Festival in 1965 for ‘One Potato, Two Potato’.