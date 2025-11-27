Norris heads both Verstappen and Piastri by 24 points with 58 to play for

McLaren's Oscar Piastri (left) and Lando Norris during the parade ahead of the race at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium in July. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Lando Norris has been told by his McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri that he will not help him fend off Red Bull’s Max Verstappen to win the world championship.

Norris heads both Verstappen and Piastri by 24 points with 58 to play for across the final two rounds, starting at this weekend's Qatar Grand Prix. Verstappen had been 104 points off the championship pace but his victory in Las Vegas last Saturday – his fourth in the eight races staged since the summer break – coupled with Norris' disqualification for running an illegal car, puts the four-time world champion firmly in the hunt as the season reaches its climax. Piastri, who was also thrown out of the Sin City race, remains in title contention, but he is struggling for form and has not finished ahead of Norris since the Dutch Grand Prix on the final day of August. However, when asked if an internal discussion had been held as to whether the Australian would be prepared to play the team game and assist Norris land his maiden world crown, Piastri said: "We've had a very brief discussion on it and the answer is 'no'."

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia speaks to media at the Lusail International Circuit ahead of the Qatar Formula One Grand Prix. Picture: Alamy

He said: “I’m still equal on points with Max and I’ve got a decent shot of still winning it if things go my way, and that’s how we’ll play it.” After originally finishing second in Las Vegas, Norris held a 30-point advantage over Piastri and was 42 points clear of Verstappen. However, his disqualification from the result, after the skid block underneath his McLaren breached the regulations by just 0.12mm, has changed the complexion of the title race. But, despite the setback, the British driver will still be crowned champion on Sunday – with a round to spare ahead of next week’s concluding contest in Abu Dhabi – if he outscores both Verstappen and Piastri by two points across this weekend with a sprint race to be staged a day earlier.

McLaren driver Lando Norris speaks to the media at the Lusail International Circuit. Picture: Alamy