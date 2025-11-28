Oscar Piastri takes Qatar Grand Prix sprint pole after Lando Norris errors saw bid to win Championship dented
Championship hopeful Lando Norris could only qualify third for the sprint race at the Qatar Grand Prix
Championship hopeful Lando Norris could only qualify third for the sprint race at the Qatar Grand Prix - behind teammate Oscar Piastri on pole.
Listen to this article
Norris was also behind Mercedes' George Russell as he prepares for Saturday's sprint - and can claim the driver's title this weekend should he gain two points on rivals Piastri and Red Bull's Max Verstappen.
Norris's sprint qualifying was marred by chaos - as he damaged his floor with an off during the second session.
By contrast, Piastri had a smooth qualifying for the sprint, as the fastest on both his flying laps.
Read More: Arne Slot vows to 'keep fighting' as Liverpool suffer worst run in more than 70 years
Read More: Arsenal star Bukayo Saka gets engaged to long-term girlfriend after lavish London proposal
Piastri, who has seen Norris make up 50 points on him since he won the Dutch Grand Prix at the end of August said: "It's been a good day, which is nice for a change.
"The car has felt good all day. We made some good adjustments into qualifying. The pace was there all day."
Norris said: "The pace was there. I just made a mistake in the last corner on my first lap and didn't put it together.
"I'd be stupid to not try and win [the sprint race]. See what I can find overnight.
"It's impossible to overtake, so I think I am probably going to finish P3 but if I can at least get George off the line, that's probably the most I can hope for."