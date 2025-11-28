Championship hopeful Lando Norris could only qualify third for the sprint race at the Qatar Grand Prix

Piastri had a smooth qualifying for the sprint, as the fastest on both his flying laps. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Championship hopeful Lando Norris could only qualify third for the sprint race at the Qatar Grand Prix - behind teammate Oscar Piastri on pole.

Norris was also behind Mercedes' George Russell as he prepares for Saturday's sprint - and can claim the driver's title this weekend should he gain two points on rivals Piastri and Red Bull's Max Verstappen. Norris's sprint qualifying was marred by chaos - as he damaged his floor with an off during the second session. By contrast, Piastri had a smooth qualifying for the sprint, as the fastest on both his flying laps.

Norris was also behind Mercedes' George Russell as he prepares for Saturday's sprint. Picture: Getty