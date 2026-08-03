Oscar Pistorius ‘working surprise job’ and living in shared mansion following prison release
The six-time gold medallist has been living with his uncle in a South African mansion kitted out with a swimming pool, a gym, guard dogs and security.
Former Paralympics star Oscar Pistorius has landed an unlikely job and is living in a mansion with his wealthy uncle after being released from prison over the fatal shooting of his model girlfriend.
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The 39-year-old has been living in the South African suburb of Waterkloof, Pretoria, since he was released from prison in 2024.
The mansion, where he lives with his wealthy uncle, is in the same city where he shot and killed Reeva Steenkamp in 2013.
While keeping a low profile following his release, Pistorius is now reportedly working for a sound engineering company in the area, locals say.
The shared mansion where he lives is kitted out with a swimming pool, a gym, guard dogs and security.
Little is known about the former athlete these days but recent reports claim he enjoys playing padel and is often seen around the Pretoria area.
Read more: Oscar Pistorius has 'new girlfriend' as disgraced Paralympian dates family friend after prison release
Read more: Reeva Steenkamp’s mum reveals reason she believes Oscar Pistorius shot her daughter as she speaks out on his parole
“We don’t want to know about him around here. He’s like a ghost,” one resident told the Daily Mail.
They added: “He’s disappeared off the face of the Earth and most people are happy for it to stay like that. “Apparently he has a job now, although no major company would go near him.”Formerly dubbed Blade Runner, Pistorius lives under strict conditions and his parole is due to expire in 2029.
Another local told the publication he was seen in a bike shop “drinking a cappuccino, talking to the staff about cycling”.
Pistorius shot Steenkamp, 29, through a bathroom door four times with a pistol. She died instantly.
The case made headlines around the world.
He claimed he believed a burglar had broken into his home. While he was cleared of murder, he was convicted of manslaughter.
But an appeal by prosecutors saw the conviction upgraded to murder and he got an extra 13 years in jail on top of the time he already served.
He was released on parole in 2024.
The six-time Paralympic gold medallist was banned from competing in the Commonwealth Games and other competitions.
But he did reportedly come 55th overall in a 70-mile cycling event in Durban last year, and third in the 'physically challenged' category.