The six-time gold medallist has been living with his uncle in a South African mansion kitted out with a swimming pool, a gym, guard dogs and security.

Oscar Pistorius was released from prison on parole in 2024. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Former Paralympics star Oscar Pistorius has landed an unlikely job and is living in a mansion with his wealthy uncle after being released from prison over the fatal shooting of his model girlfriend.

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The 39-year-old has been living in the South African suburb of Waterkloof, Pretoria, since he was released from prison in 2024. The mansion, where he lives with his wealthy uncle, is in the same city where he shot and killed Reeva Steenkamp in 2013. While keeping a low profile following his release, Pistorius is now reportedly working for a sound engineering company in the area, locals say. The shared mansion where he lives is kitted out with a swimming pool, a gym, guard dogs and security. Little is known about the former athlete these days but recent reports claim he enjoys playing padel and is often seen around the Pretoria area. Read more: Oscar Pistorius has 'new girlfriend' as disgraced Paralympian dates family friend after prison release Read more: Reeva Steenkamp’s mum reveals reason she believes Oscar Pistorius shot her daughter as she speaks out on his parole

Oscar Pistorius fatally shot Reeva Steenkamp in 2013. Picture: Getty