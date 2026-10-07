Oscar-winning actress Eva Marie Saint dies aged 102
Saint won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her movie debut in Elia Kazan's 1954 crime thriller On the Waterfront
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Eva Marie Saint, the Oscar-winning actress who starred in Hollywood classics such as On the Waterfront and North by Northwest, has died aged 102.
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Saint won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her movie debut in Elia Kazan's 1954 crime thriller On the Waterfront, playing Edie Doyle, the love interest of Marlon Brando's conflicted ex-boxing docker.
Five years later, she pivoted to portray spy Eve Kendall in Alfred Hitchcock's 1959 thriller North by Northwest.
Saint died of natural causes surrounded by loved ones at her home in Los Angeles, her publicist Jeff Sanderson said.
Saint also won an Emmy in 1990 for her role as a rich widow in the acclaimed TV miniseries People Like Us.
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The New Jersey native worked with a procession of big-name directors and stars after honing her craft at the Actors Studio, Lee Strasberg's famed method acting school in New York.
Otto Preminger hired her for Exodus (1960) with Paul Newman, while John Frankenheimer directed her in both All Fall Down (1962) with Warren Beatty and Grand Prix (1966) with James Garner.
Vincente Minnelli directed Saint in The Sandpiper (1965) with Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, while Norman Jewison cast her in the Cold War satire The Russians Are Coming, The Russians Are Coming (1966), an Oscar Best Picture nominee.
Saint was picked to star alongside Brando over Elizabeth Montgomery for Kazan's On the Waterfront, which depicts the struggles of dockworkers on New York's rough waterfront.
The action thriller picked up eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture, with Kazan named Best Director, Brando Best Actor and Saint Best Supporting Actress.
Saint, aged 30, was pregnant when she accepted her Oscar in March 1955 and excitedly told the audience, "I may have the baby right here!"
Two days after the ceremony, she gave birth to her first child, Darrell Hayden.
North by Northwest - like On the Waterfront often considered one of the greatest films ever made - received three Oscar nominations but won none.
Saint married veteran TV director Jeffrey Hayden in 1951 - a marriage that lasted until his death in 2016 - and they had two children.
She starred in about 20 movies but turned down many roles to devote time to her family.
Later in her career, Saint often returned to TV work.
She also took movie roles into her 80s, including Because of Winn-Dixie (2005), Winter's Tale (2014) and Superman Returns (2006), a film in which Brando appeared posthumously using 1970s archive footage.