Saint won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her movie debut in Elia Kazan's 1954 crime thriller On the Waterfront

Eva Marie Saint. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Eva Marie Saint, the Oscar-winning actress who starred in Hollywood classics such as On the Waterfront and North by Northwest, has died aged 102.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Saint won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her movie debut in Elia Kazan's 1954 crime thriller On the Waterfront, playing Edie Doyle, the love interest of Marlon Brando's conflicted ex-boxing docker. Five years later, she pivoted to portray spy Eve Kendall in Alfred Hitchcock's 1959 thriller North by Northwest. Saint died of natural causes surrounded by loved ones at her home in Los Angeles, her publicist Jeff Sanderson said. Saint also won an Emmy in 1990 for her role as a rich widow in the acclaimed TV miniseries People Like Us. Read more: Here's money! Jack Nicholson's axe from The Shining up for auction - and could fetch £50,000 Read more: Robert De Niro launches scathing attack against Epstein 'protector-in-chief' Trump

Eva Marie Saint won an Oscar for her role in On the Waterfront. Picture: Getty

The New Jersey native worked with a procession of big-name directors and stars after honing her craft at the Actors Studio, Lee Strasberg's famed method acting school in New York. Otto Preminger hired her for Exodus (1960) with Paul Newman, while John Frankenheimer directed her in both All Fall Down (1962) with Warren Beatty and Grand Prix (1966) with James Garner. Vincente Minnelli directed Saint in The Sandpiper (1965) with Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, while Norman Jewison cast her in the Cold War satire The Russians Are Coming, The Russians Are Coming (1966), an Oscar Best Picture nominee. Saint was picked to star alongside Brando over Elizabeth Montgomery for Kazan's On the Waterfront, which depicts the struggles of dockworkers on New York's rough waterfront. The action thriller picked up eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture, with Kazan named Best Director, Brando Best Actor and Saint Best Supporting Actress.

Cary Grant holding Eva Marie Saint in a scene from the film 'North By Northwest', 1959. Picture: Getty