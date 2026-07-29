Oscar-winning Irish musician and activist Glen Hansard 'dies in Dubin motorcycle crash' as family pays tribute
The 56-year-old won an Academy Award for Best Original Song for 'Falling Slowly' in 2007, which he wrote for the film Once.
Glen Hansard, the Oscar-award-winning Irish musician, has died after a motorbike accident in Dublin.
Listen to this article
The 56-year-old was the lead singer for rock group The Frames and also starred in The Commitments. He won an Academy Award for Best Original Song for 'Falling Slowly' in 2007, which he wrote for the film Once.
Born in Dublin in 1970, the musician busked on the streets before taking on the role of Outspan Foster in The Commitments.
Hansard was also nominated for a Grammy for Best Folk Album in 2016 for his solo album Didn’t He Ramble and was one half of the rock duo The Swell Season.
Police are asking for witnesses to come forward following the single-vehicle crash on Lowe Road in Lucan, west of Dublin.
The collision was reported to the emergency services before 04:30 local time.
Read more: Boy, 7, dies after Essex beach tragedy that killed mum and daughter
Read more: Desperate search for British surfer who went missing while paddle boarding off coast of Portugal
He was the father to a three-year-old boy. He announced the birth of his son, Christy, with his partner, Finnish poet Maire Saaritsa in 2022.
Hansard’s family are said to be “deeply shocked and heartbroken by this tragic loss, according to the late musician’s management.
In a statement, ATC Management, which represented Hansard, said: "With broken hearts, we announce the passing of Glen Hansard, who passed away in the early hours of this morning, following a road traffic accident in Dublin.
"Glen's family is deeply shocked and heartbroken by this tragic loss and respectfully requests privacy at this extremely difficult time.
"The family is grateful for the support they have received and wishes to thank the emergency services who attended the scene," they added.
Mike Scott, of The Waterboys’ paid tribute to Hansard, who "made his dreams come true".
He said: “Just heard that Glen Hansard has died. Travel on well, Buddy. You made your dreams come true. I’m so sorry that he leaves his wife and 3-year-old child.”
Just heard that Glen Hansard has died. Travel on well, Buddy. You made your dreams come true. I'm so sorry that he leaves his wife and 3-year-old child.— Mike Scott (@MickPuck) July 29, 2026
Tributes for the folk artist have also poured in on social media.
One fan took to X to share a cello cover of 'Falling Slowly' to commemorate his life. He captioned the video: "Terribly sad news about Glen Hansard. One of Ireland’s finest musicians, whose music resonated far beyond our shores."
"He’ll be very sorely missed," he added.
Terribly sad news about Glen Hansard.— Glenn Polley (@glennpolley) July 29, 2026
One of Ireland’s finest musicians, whose music resonated far beyond our shores.
He’ll be very sorely missed.
🎥 @patrickdextervc haunting cello 🎻 version of ‘Falling Slowly’ recorded in 2020. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/BbdTPyNeCS