Glen Hansard, the Oscar-award-winning Irish musician, has died after a motorbike accident in Dublin.

The 56-year-old was the lead singer for rock group The Frames and also starred in The Commitments. He won an Academy Award for Best Original Song for 'Falling Slowly' in 2007, which he wrote for the film Once.

Born in Dublin in 1970, the musician busked on the streets before taking on the role of Outspan Foster in The Commitments.

Hansard was also nominated for a Grammy for Best Folk Album in 2016 for his solo album Didn’t He Ramble and was one half of the rock duo The Swell Season.

Police are asking for witnesses to come forward following the single-vehicle crash on Lowe Road in Lucan, west of Dublin.

The collision was reported to the emergency services before 04:30 local time.

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