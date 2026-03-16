Hollywood's biggest stars have walked the red carpet for the glittering ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Teyana Taylor attends the 98th Oscars. Picture: Getty

By Katy Dartford

The film industry's biggest stars have donned their best outfits in Los Angeles for the 2026 Oscars awards ceremony.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Rose Byrne was one of the first celebrities to walk the red carpet at the 98th Academy Awards. The Australian actress, who is nominated for best leading actress for her role in If I Had Legs I'd Kick You, wore a strapless black fishtail gown by Dior, with floral embroidery across the bodice and hem. Byrne paired the look with slicked back hair, a statement necklace and a bright red lip.

Rose Byrne arrives at the Oscars. Picture: Getty

Up-and-coming actress Chase Infiniti, who appeared in Paul Thomas Anderson's film One Battle After Another, chose springtime hues for her pale purple gown by French fashion house Louis Vuitton. The form-fitting bodice was accentuated by a billowing ruffled skirt, and Infiniti kept her look relaxed with her micro braids left loose.

Chase Infiniti wore a lavender custom Louis Vuitton gown. Picture: Getty

Also opting for colour on the carpet was Norwegian actress Renate Reinsve, nominated for the best actress award for her role in Sentimental Value. Reinsve also wore a Louis Vuitton creation: a vivid red strapless dress with an asymmetric hem. She leaned into the minimalism of the look with simple, slicked back hair, no necklace and strappy sandals.

Renate Reinsve wore a striking custom-made red Louis Vuitton dress. Picture: Getty

The Brutalist star Felicity Jones wore a pale lemon gown to walk the red carpet, with a tulle-caped skirt overlaid and delicate sequin detailing.

Felicity Jones wore a pale yellow gown by Prada. Picture: Getty

Opting for a monochromatic look was Clueless actress Alicia Silverstone, who wore a custom Christian Siriano outfit, which included a black velvet strapless bodice, matching gloves and a sequinned white skirt.

Alicia Silverstone wore a black velvet strapless bodice and sequinned white skirt by Christian Siriano. Picture: Getty

Bridgerton star Charithra Chandran wore a rich emerald gown by Miss Sohee on the red carpet. The satin strapless look included a bow detailing on the rear and a voluminous skirt.

Charithra Chandran wore a rich emerald gown by Miss Sohee. Picture: Getty

Lola Kirke, who appears in the record-breaking film Sinners, which has clocked up a total of 16 nominations at this year's Oscars, wore a whimsical black midi-length dress with bow detailing, lace and sheer panels.

Lola Kirke wore a black midi-length dress with bow detailing, lace and sheer panels. Picture: Getty

Hamnet author Maggie O'Farrell, whose award-winning novel has been given the big-screen treatment, wore a bright fuchsia gown for the Oscars.

Maggie O'Farrell wore a bright fuchsia gown. Picture: Getty