Among the big winners - and a handful of controversial gags from host Conan O'Brien, the Academy was seen to honour a slew of this year's top films, documentaries and film talent.

Jose Antonio Garcia, from left, Florencia Martin, Leonardo DiCaprio, Cassandra Kulukundis, Regina Hall, Shayna McHale, Teyana Taylor, Michael Bauman, Paul Thomas Anderson, Anthony Carlino among those attending the 98th Academy Awards. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

One One Battle After Another claiming the top gong at this year's Academy Awards, with the film scooping six gongs at last night's ceremony.

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It's a night that saw Michael B Jordan pay tribute to past black Oscar winners as he was named best actor at the Academy Awards, with Jessie Buckley dedicating her history-making best actress Oscar to the “beautiful chaos of a mother’s heart”. But among the big winners - and some topical, albeit controversial, gags from host Conan O'Brien, the Academy was seen to honour a slew of this year's top films, documentaries and film talent. Discover the full list of winners and losers from the 98th Academy Awards below. Read more: One Battle After Another triumphs at Oscars taking home top gong - as Timothée Chalamet faces Academy snub

Cassandra Kulukundis, left, winner of the award for casting for "One Battle After Another," and Jessie Buckley, winner of the award for best actress in a leading role for "Hamnet". Picture: Alamy

Best picture WINNER: One Battle After Another

Bugonia

Frankenstein

F1

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Best actress WINNER: Jessie Buckley - Hamnet

Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue

Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value

Emma Stone - Bugonia

Best actor WINNER: Michael B Jordan - Sinners

Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon

Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent

Best supporting actress WINNER: Amy Madigan - Weapons

Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value

Wunmi Mosaku - Sinners

Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another

Best supporting actor WINNER: Sean Penn - One Battle After Another

Benicio del Toro - One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo - Sinners

Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value

Best director WINNER: Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler - Sinners

Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme

Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao - Hamnet



Jessie Buckley, from left, winner of the award for best actress in a leading role for "Hamnet," Michael B. Jordan, winner of the award for best actor in a leading role for "Sinners," and Amy Madigan, winner of the award for actress in a supporting role. Picture: Alamy

Best film editing WINNER: One Battle After Another - Andy Jurgensen

F1 - Stephen Mirrione

Marty Supreme - Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie

Sentimental Value - Olivier Bugge Coutté

Sinners - Michael P Shawver

Best sound WINNER: F1 - Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A Rizzo and Juan Peralta

Frankenstein - Greg Chapman, Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke and Brad Zoern

One Battle After Another - José Antonio García, Christopher Scarabosio and Tony Villaflor

Sinners - Chris Welcker, Benjamin A Burtt, Felipe Pacheco, Brandon Proctor and Steve Boeddeker

Sirât - Amanda Villavieja, Laia Casanovas and Yasmina Praderas

Best visual effects WINNER: Avatar: Fire and Ash - Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett

F1 - Ryan Tudhope, Nicolas Chevallier, Robert Harrington and Keith Dawson

Jurassic World Rebirth - David Vickery, Stephen Aplin, Charmaine Chan and Neil Corbould

Sinners - Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter and Donnie Dean

The Lost Bus - Charlie Noble, David Zaretti, Russell Bowen and Brandon K McLaughlin

Best production design WINNER: Frankenstein - Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau

Hamnet - Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton

Marty Supreme - Jack Fisk and Adam Willis

One Battle After Another - Florencia Martin and Anthony Carlino

Sinners - Hannah Beachler and Monique Champagne

The winners attended the Governors Ball after the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, in Los Angeles after the ceremony. Picture: Alamy