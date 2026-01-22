Sinners leads 2026 Oscar shortlist with record 16 nominations
Sinners leads the 2026 Oscar nominations, with Ryan Coogler's film making Best Picture and 15 other shortlists
Leonardo DiCaprio has been nominated for his second Best Actor Academy gong for One Battle After Another, where he will be up against Timothée Chalamet, who has just won a Golden Globe for his turn in Marty Supreme.
Sinners, Frankenstein, Hamnet, F1, Marty Supreme, Sentimental Value, The Secret Agent, Blue Moon and Train Dreams are all also up for the Best Picture gong, perhaps the most prestigious award.
The 98th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 15, and Conan O'Brien will host, as he did last year.
For Best Actor, Michael B. Jordan (Sinners), Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent), and Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon) have all also been given a chance.
Jessie Buckley (Hamnet), Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value), Emma Stone (Bugonia) and Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I'd Kick You) are all up for Best Actress.
Buckley, who plays Agnes in Chloe Zhao's adaptation of Maggie O'Farrell's novel about the Shakespeare family, won a Golden Globe earlier this month.
“This is not a normal feeling or situation to be in,” she said as she collected the award.
As for Best Director, the names in the frame include Paul Thomas Anderson, Ryan Coogler, Josh Safdie and Chloé Zhao.
Anderson won at the Golden Globes for One Battle After Another, but Coogler's Sinners has been hotly tipped for success in multiple categories, including this one.
The ceremony will begin from 4pm, local time, on March 15, which is midnight in the UK - meaning it will be a late one for British fans wanting to stay up to catch the drama.
Last year, it was Anora that cleaned up, winning Best Director, Actress and Picture.
Here is the full shortlist for 2026.
The shortlist for the Academy Awards 2026
Best Picture
- Bugonia,
- F1,
- Frankenstein,
- Hamnet,
- Marty Supreme,
- One Battle After Another
- The Secret Agent,
- Sentimental Value,
- Sinners,
- Train Dreams
Best Director
- Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
- Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
- Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
- Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
- Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Best Actor
- Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
- Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
- Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
- Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
- Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Best Actress
- Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
- Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
- Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
- Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
- Emma Stone, Bugonia
Best Supporting Actor
- Benicio del Toro (One Battle After Another)
- Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein)
- Delroy Lindo (Sinners)
- Sean Penn (One Battle After Another)
- Stellan Skarsgård (Sentimental Value)
Best Supporting Actress
- Elle Fanning (Sentimental Value)
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value)
- Amy Madigan (Weapons)
- Wunmi Mosaku (Sinners)
- Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)
Best Original Screenplay
- Blue Moon,” Robert Kaplow
- It Was Just an Accident, Jafar Panahi
- Marty Supreme, Josh Safdie and Ronald Bronstein
- Sentimental Value, Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt
- Sinners, Ryan Coogler
Best Adapted Screenplay
- Bugonia, Will Tracy
- Frankenstein, Guillermo del Toro
- Hamnet, Chloé Zhao and Maggie O’Farrell
- One Battle After Another, Paul Thomas Anderson
- Train Dreams, Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar
Best Animated Feature Film
- Arco
- Elio
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
- Zootopia 2
Best Documentary Feature
- No Other Land
- The Alabama Solution
- Come See Me in the Good Light
- The Perfect Neighbour
Best Documentary Short
- All the Empty Rooms
- Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
- Children No More
- Were and Are Gone
- The Devil Is Busy
- Perfectly a Strangeness
Best Animated Short Film
- Butterfly
- Forevergreen
- The Girl Who Cried Pearls
- Retirement Plan
- The Three Sisters
Best Original Score
- One Battle After Another
- Frankenstein
- Sinners
- Hamnet
- The Wild Robot
Best Original Song
- "I Lied to You" from Sinners
- "Golden" from KPop Demon Hunters
- "The Girl in the Bubble" from Wicked: For Good
- "Train Dreams" from Train Dreams
- "Dream as One" from Avatar: Fire and Ash
Best Casting
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle after Another
- The Secret Agent
- Sinners
Best Sound
- F1
- Frankenstein
- One Battle after Another
- Sinners
- Sirât
Best Production Design
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
Best Cinematography
- Frankenstein
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Train Dreams
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- Frankenstein
- Kokuho
- Sinners
- The Smashing Machine
- The Ugly Stepsister
Best Costume Design
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- Sinners
Best Film Editing
- F1
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Best Visual Effects
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- F1
- Jurassic World Rebirth
- The Lost Bus
- Sinners
Best Live Action Short Film
- Butcher's Stain
- A Friend of Dorothy
- Jane Austen's Period Drama
- The Singers
- Two People Exchanging Saliva
Best International Feature Film
- The Secret Agent
- It Was Just An Accident
- Sentimental Value
- Sirat
- The Voice of Hind Rajab