Sinners leads the 2026 Oscar nominations, with Ryan Coogler's film making Best Picture and 15 other shortlists

Leonardo DiCaprio has been nominated for his second Best Actor Academy gong for One Battle After Another, where he will be up against Timothée Chalamet, who has just won a Golden Globe for his turn in Marty Supreme.

Sinners, Frankenstein, Hamnet, F1, Marty Supreme, Sentimental Value, The Secret Agent, Blue Moon and Train Dreams are all also up for the Best Picture gong, perhaps the most prestigious award.

The 98th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 15, and Conan O'Brien will host, as he did last year.

For Best Actor, Michael B. Jordan (Sinners), Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent), and Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon) have all also been given a chance.

Jessie Buckley (Hamnet), Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value), Emma Stone (Bugonia) and Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I'd Kick You) are all up for Best Actress.

Buckley, who plays Agnes in Chloe Zhao's adaptation of Maggie O'Farrell's novel about the Shakespeare family, won a Golden Globe earlier this month.

“This is not a normal feeling or situation to be in,” she said as she collected the award.