The member of the famous family band leaves behind a legacy of hits including One Bad Apple, Crazy Horses and Love Me For A Reason

Alan Osmond attends the National Multiple Sclerosis Society's 36th annual dinner in 2010. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

The oldest member of the 1970s hit band The Osmonds, Alan, has died aged 76.

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Alan Osmond, guitarist and founding brother of the group, passed away while with his wife and eight sons at his home in Orem, near Salt Lake City, is family have announced. No cause of death was provided but the sibling had battled multiple sclerosis for 40 years during a long career with saw him shoot to fame at the age of 12 when he performed alongside his younger brothers Wayne, Merrill and Jay on TV in 1958. The group transitioned into 'The Osmonds' following the arrival of youngest brother Donny and quickly gained superstar status. Read more: Amy Winehouse’s father loses High Court claim against two friends of star he claims 'profited' from auctioning her items Read more: More Kanye West concerts cancelled over rapper’s antisemitic views

The Osmonds (back row, left to right) Jimmy, Marie, Donny (front row, left to right) Alan, Wayne, Merill and Jay. Picture: Alamy

Alan left the group in 2007 and he and his brother Merrill founded the Stadium of Fire in Provo, Utah, which became one of the largest Independence Day celebrations in the US. The band had one number 1 hit on the US Billboard Hot 100 with 'One Bad Apple' in 1971. The rest of the brothers went on to have successful solo careers. Osmond is survived by his wife, their eight sons, as well as 30 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and his and his siblings, Virl, Tom, Merrill, Jay, Donny, Jimmy, and Marie. Opening up on his MS diagnosis, he previously shared: "I was on stage and couldn't raise my right hand. I trusted my Heavenly Father.

Alan Osmond with his son David Osmond, and Donnie Osmond (L-R). Picture: Alamy