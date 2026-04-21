The Osmonds' eldest member Alan Osmond dies aged 76
The member of the famous family band leaves behind a legacy of hits including One Bad Apple, Crazy Horses and Love Me For A Reason
The oldest member of the 1970s hit band The Osmonds, Alan, has died aged 76.
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Alan Osmond, guitarist and founding brother of the group, passed away while with his wife and eight sons at his home in Orem, near Salt Lake City, is family have announced.
No cause of death was provided but the sibling had battled multiple sclerosis for 40 years during a long career with saw him shoot to fame at the age of 12 when he performed alongside his younger brothers Wayne, Merrill and Jay on TV in 1958.
The group transitioned into 'The Osmonds' following the arrival of youngest brother Donny and quickly gained superstar status.
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Alan left the group in 2007 and he and his brother Merrill founded the Stadium of Fire in Provo, Utah, which became one of the largest Independence Day celebrations in the US.
The band had one number 1 hit on the US Billboard Hot 100 with 'One Bad Apple' in 1971. The rest of the brothers went on to have successful solo careers.
Osmond is survived by his wife, their eight sons, as well as 30 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and his and his siblings, Virl, Tom, Merrill, Jay, Donny, Jimmy, and Marie.
Opening up on his MS diagnosis, he previously shared: "I was on stage and couldn't raise my right hand. I trusted my Heavenly Father.
"You have to have opposition in life - this was my test. Throughout his battle with the condition, he drew strength from his mother's inspiring words: 'I may have MS, but MS does not have me!'"
One fan wrote on Facebook: "So Sad To Hear This News, Osmond Fan, 55 Years Loving This Amazing Family. Rest In Peace, Alan Osmond."
Another said: "So sad - he had MS for years. He was the eldest performing Osmond brother. RIP Alan - I met him when I was 13 at the Tropicana Hotel and was so kind to me. My prayers & thoughts to the family."