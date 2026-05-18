The lightweight everyday carry bag that completely changed how I pack for work: Osprey Daylite Plus LTD review
The older I get, the more I’m convinced most of us carry around far too much rubbish every day, I know I do... Or did!
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Half the contents of modern backpacks seem to exist purely because the bag had space for them. Humanity invented lightweight materials and immediately used them to haul around three chargers, two notebooks, emergency snacks and a cable that hasn’t matched any device since 2017.
That’s partly why the Osprey Daylite Plus LTD in Histosol Brown has been such a surprise.
At first glance, the Daylite Plus LTD felt almost too minimal. At 20 litres and weighing just under 600g, it’s incredibly light compared to many everyday carry bags aimed at commuters and professionals. There’s an immediate suspicion that it simply won’t cope with real-world daily use.
But after a month of constant use as a work EDC bag, the opposite turned out to be true.
Rather than feeling restrictive, the compact size forces a kind of discipline that genuinely improves how you carry your kit.
The layout is straightforward but works well. You’ve got a front pocket for quick access, stuffing a jacket or some kind of helmet, side pockets for bottles, and just enough organisation to keep things where you need them without turning it into a maze.
Comfort is where the bag really shines. The AirScape back panel and harness system keep airflow moving exceptionally well, making it noticeably more breathable than many heavier commuter packs. Even fully loaded, it carries lightly and comfortably without the bulky, overbuilt feel some technical bags suffer from.
One thing I really appreciated was the stretchy water bottle pockets. They expand outwards instead of stealing space from inside the bag, which sounds minor until you realise how many packs end up losing half their usable room to a water bottle awkwardly bulging into the main compartment. It’s a small detail, but it makes a real difference day to day.
I also really like the look of it. The Histosol Brown colour is a big part of that. It’s simple, smart, and works just as well in the office as it does out and about. It doesn’t scream “outdoor gear”, but it still has that solid Osprey feel. The materials and small details give it a slightly more premium edge without overdoing it.
Premium touches like the carbonate-coated ripstop fabric and aluminium hardware help elevate it beyond a standard daypack.
This is not a bag designed for hauling camera rigs or carrying your entire life around with you. But that’s exactly why it works so well.
The Daylite Plus LTD doesn’t just carry your gear, it made me rethink what I actually need to bring in the first place. And frankly, most people could probably do with that.