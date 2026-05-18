The older I get, the more I’m convinced most of us carry around far too much rubbish every day, I know I do... Or did!

Half the contents of modern backpacks seem to exist purely because the bag had space for them. Humanity invented lightweight materials and immediately used them to haul around three chargers, two notebooks, emergency snacks and a cable that hasn’t matched any device since 2017.

That’s partly why the Osprey Daylite Plus LTD in Histosol Brown has been such a surprise.

At first glance, the Daylite Plus LTD felt almost too minimal. At 20 litres and weighing just under 600g, it’s incredibly light compared to many everyday carry bags aimed at commuters and professionals. There’s an immediate suspicion that it simply won’t cope with real-world daily use.

But after a month of constant use as a work EDC bag, the opposite turned out to be true.

Rather than feeling restrictive, the compact size forces a kind of discipline that genuinely improves how you carry your kit.

The layout is straightforward but works well. You’ve got a front pocket for quick access, stuffing a jacket or some kind of helmet, side pockets for bottles, and just enough organisation to keep things where you need them without turning it into a maze.

Comfort is where the bag really shines. The AirScape back panel and harness system keep airflow moving exceptionally well, making it noticeably more breathable than many heavier commuter packs. Even fully loaded, it carries lightly and comfortably without the bulky, overbuilt feel some technical bags suffer from.