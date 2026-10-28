Giving patients equal access to early diagnosis clinics for a common bone condition could prevent tens of thousands of fractures in just five years, experts have estimated. Picture: Yuri Arcurs/Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Giving patients equal access to early diagnosis clinics for a common bone condition could prevent tens of thousands of fractures in just five years, experts have estimated.

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New analysis by the Royal Osteoporosis Society suggests that ending the “postcode lottery of care” for people with osteoporosis would prevent 48,568 fractures – including more than 15,062 hip fractures – over five years. Reducing fractures would ease the burden on NHS hospitals by “releasing” 338,579 acute hospital bed days, the society said. Ensuring people have access to these clinics, also known as Fracture Liaison Services (FLS), would also ease the burden on social care services, it added. The society has estimated that giving everyone equal access to FLS could save the NHS and social care more than £600 million by 2031. Read More: Osteoporosis diagnosis 'flatlining' in England as rollout of NHS bone clinics stalls, charity warns Read More: AI can help cure cancer, Anthropic suggests in filing for US stock market float

It warned that patients currently face a “postcode lottery” of access to these clinics. Estimates suggest that three million people in England have osteoporosis – a condition which leads to weakened bones, making them more likely to break. The condition develops slowly over years and is often only diagnosed after a person breaks one of their bones, commonly their hip, wrist or spinal bones. For every £1 spend on FLS, £2.61 is saved by the NHS and social care services, according to the Royal Osteoporosis Society analysis. “A broken hip can turn someone’s life upside down overnight, leaving them needing carers at home or even permanent residential care,” said Ruth Wakeman, director of services, influencing and innovation at the Royal Osteoporosis Society. “Yet thousands of these fractures could be prevented, saving more than £600 million in NHS and social care costs over five years. “The Prime Minister is absolutely right to want to transform social care, he is looking for ways to save money in the NHS to help pay for it, and here is one staring us in the face. “We’ve already got a Government promise to make fracture prevention services available to everyone by 2030, we want to work with Health Secretary Yvette Cooper to get it done. “It’s a chance to save hundreds of millions of pounds and, more importantly, help people stay independent and enjoy their later years.”