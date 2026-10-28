End postcode lottery of early osteoporosis clinics to prevent thousands of fractures, experts warn
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Giving patients equal access to early diagnosis clinics for a common bone condition could prevent tens of thousands of fractures in just five years, experts have estimated.
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New analysis by the Royal Osteoporosis Society suggests that ending the “postcode lottery of care” for people with osteoporosis would prevent 48,568 fractures – including more than 15,062 hip fractures – over five years.
Reducing fractures would ease the burden on NHS hospitals by “releasing” 338,579 acute hospital bed days, the society said.
Ensuring people have access to these clinics, also known as Fracture Liaison Services (FLS), would also ease the burden on social care services, it added.
The society has estimated that giving everyone equal access to FLS could save the NHS and social care more than £600 million by 2031.
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It warned that patients currently face a “postcode lottery” of access to these clinics.
Estimates suggest that three million people in England have osteoporosis – a condition which leads to weakened bones, making them more likely to break.
The condition develops slowly over years and is often only diagnosed after a person breaks one of their bones, commonly their hip, wrist or spinal bones.
For every £1 spend on FLS, £2.61 is saved by the NHS and social care services, according to the Royal Osteoporosis Society analysis.
“A broken hip can turn someone’s life upside down overnight, leaving them needing carers at home or even permanent residential care,” said Ruth Wakeman, director of services, influencing and innovation at the Royal Osteoporosis Society.
“Yet thousands of these fractures could be prevented, saving more than £600 million in NHS and social care costs over five years.
“The Prime Minister is absolutely right to want to transform social care, he is looking for ways to save money in the NHS to help pay for it, and here is one staring us in the face.
“We’ve already got a Government promise to make fracture prevention services available to everyone by 2030, we want to work with Health Secretary Yvette Cooper to get it done.
“It’s a chance to save hundreds of millions of pounds and, more importantly, help people stay independent and enjoy their later years.”
Professor Martin Green, chief executive of Care England, said: “We cannot keep talking about the rising cost of social care without doing more to prevent people from needing it in the first place.
“A broken hip can mean months of rehabilitation, intensive support at home or a permanent move into residential care, all at enormous personal and financial cost.
“These figures show just how much could be saved by investing in osteoporosis diagnosis and treatment.
“If we’re serious about building a sustainable social care system, preventing avoidable fractures should be an obvious place to start.”
Nadra Ahmed, executive co-chairman at the National Care Association, said: “Care providers see first hand how quickly a broken hip can change someone’s life.
“One day they’re living independently, the next they may need round-the-clock support, sometimes for the rest of their lives.
“That’s why preventing fractures matters so much.
“Better osteoporosis care could help thousands of older people remain independent for longer in settings of their own choice.
“Prevention is the key to reducing pressure on already stretched health and care services.
“It’s exactly the kind of practical prevention we need to see more of.”
A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “We know osteoporosis can have a devastating impact on people’s health, independence and quality of life.
“That’s why our 10-year health plan committed to rolling out fracture liaison services across England by 2030.
“We are also investing in 20 new state-of-the-art Dexa scanners, building on the 13 already being rolled out.
“These new machines will help diagnose fragile bones earlier and prevent painful, life-changing fractures – particularly among older people and women, who are disproportionately affected by osteoporosis.”