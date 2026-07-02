Osteoporosis increases the likelihood of fractures, which the Royal Osteoporosis Society has said are the UK's fourth biggest cause of disability and premature death

Osteoporosis causes broken bones in half of women over the age of 50 and one in five men. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Bell

The rate of diagnosis for osteoporosis is "flatlining" in England, as campaigners warn that thousands of people are not receiving early treatment because of delays to the rollout of specialist NHS clinics.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Royal Osteoporosis Society - of which Queen Camilla is a patron - has urged for an increase in FLS services. Picture: Alamy

According to new research from the national FLS audit, 79,553 patients were identified through FLS clinics in England in 2025, compared with 77,136 in 2024. The minimal increase in figures indicates that diagnosis rates are effectively "flatlining", according to the charity, which argues that around 264,000 patients should be identified each year to ensure that everyone eligible receives treatment. After a patient breaks a bone, FLS assesses for osteoporosis – which helps to ensure access to treatment and reduce the risk of further fractures. However, just over half of NHS trusts in England currently provide the service, according to the Royal Osteoporosis Society. At the current rate of diagnosis, the charity estimates that it would take 38 years to reach Labour's pre-election pledge to roll out FLS across the country.

Fractures are the UK's fourth biggest cause of disability and premature death. Picture: Alamy

Osteoporosis causes broken bones in half of women over the age of 50 and one in five men, according to the charity. It also revealed that fractures are the UK's fourth biggest cause of disability and premature death. Craig Jones, chief executive of the Royal Osteoporosis Society, said: "Today's figures show England is flatlining on osteoporosis diagnosis. "Ministers in Whitehall owe it to people to be honest about whether and how they are going to implement their promise to roll out these clinics to every area. "At the current pace, we won't see this pledge fulfilled until 2064 – eight general elections' time. "Ministers have promised this roll-out 85 times, but a pledge on paper saves no lives at all."

The charity's CEO has called on the health secretary, James Murray, to share an implementation plan. Picture: Getty