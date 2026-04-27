Ronnie O’Sullivan’s bid for a record-breaking eighth Crucible title was shattered as John Higgins capped a remarkable comeback win.

O’Sullivan twice led by five frames but lost six on the bounce across the final two sessions to lose 13-12 and exit the World Snooker Championship at the quarter-final stage.

Higgins fired three centuries before holding his nerve to get over the line in the decider and seal one of his most famous wins the iconic Sheffield venue.

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