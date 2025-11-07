Shakespeare’s Othello may be more than four centuries old, but it’s still just as enjoyable today.

It’s dialogue-heavy and requires focus. It’s intense and serious for most of its nearly three hours, but it’s very funny too. It’s proof that great theatre doesn’t need gimmicks to keep an audience engaged.

Othello is Shakespeare’s only play with a Black lead. Remarkably, it wasn’t until 1997 that a Black actor - David Harewood - first played him at the National Theatre. Now, almost thirty years later, Harewood returns to the role with the authority it deserves.

The set is simple and elegant. It could have been more adventurous, but chose to remain stripped-back so it doesn’t distract from the characters.

Harewood’s performance is powerful, emotional and intense. It really comes naturally to him. But it’s TV’s Toby Jones as Iago who steals the show. Small in stature but endlessly watchable, he spends much of the evening lurking in the shadows, plotting away.

