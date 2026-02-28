Oti Mabuse says her daughter is ‘the reason I do everything’
The 35-year-old dancer and her husband Marius Lepure had their first child in November 2023
Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse has said her daughter is “the reason I do everything”, adding that she aims to be “a good role model”.
The 35-year-old dancer and her husband Marius Lepure had their first child in November 2023, after previously revealing they had experienced difficulties conceiving.
Mabuse spoke about how becoming a mother has changed her, and reflected on leaving her infant daughter to participate in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!
The South African dancer said that since having her daughter “a lot” has changed, adding: “She’s the reason I do everything. I want to be a good role model.
“I want to make sure her relationships with women, and men, are strong, and I hope when she’s older she can come to me about literally anything.”
She continued: “She’s such a daddy’s girl, though. But I love that she is.
“If Marius isn’t around, she can do it all. When he’s there, she pulls this little knowing face – to me – and asks him to do everything for her. She’s so funny.”
When her daughter was almost a year old Mabuse flew to Australia to participate in I’m A Celebrity.
She became a fan favourite on the ITV reality show and made it to the final, coming fourth.
Mabuse said it was hard to leave her daughter behind to go on the show, but said that the situation gave her a "total reset".
“I didn’t do much for the first week except sleep. All the other celebs were lovely. They were like, ‘she’s a new mum, let her rest’."
Mabuse was a Strictly Come Dancing professional before she left the show in 2022, and won the celebrity dance show twice during her seven-year tenure.
She then had a three-year stint as a judge on ITV’s Dancing On Ice, and is currently head judge on RTE’s Dancing With The Stars Ireland.