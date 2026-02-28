The 35-year-old dancer and her husband Marius Lepure had their first child in November 2023

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse has said her daughter is “the reason I do everything”, adding that she aims to be “a good role model”.

The 35-year-old dancer and her husband Marius Lepure had their first child in November 2023, after previously revealing they had experienced difficulties conceiving. Mabuse spoke about how becoming a mother has changed her, and reflected on leaving her infant daughter to participate in I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! The South African dancer said that since having her daughter "a lot" has changed, adding: "She's the reason I do everything. I want to be a good role model. "I want to make sure her relationships with women, and men, are strong, and I hope when she's older she can come to me about literally anything."

