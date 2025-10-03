He also praised the actions of Rabbi Daniel Walker, the spiritual leader of the Heaton Park Synagogue

Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis spoke of his "heartbreak" following the attack. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The UK's Chief Rabbi has said that a terrorist attack on a Manchester synagogue is 'the day we hoped we would never see".

Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis praised the response and actions of worshippers. Picture: Alamy

"Emerging from the holy fast of Yom Kippur, British Jews are now grasping the full extent of today’s terror attack at the Heaton Park Synagogue in Manchester. "This is the day we hoped we would never see, but which deep down, we knew would come. "For so long we have witnessed an unrelenting wave of Jew hatred on our streets, on campuses, on social media and elsewhere – this is the tragic result. "This not only an assault on the Jewish community, but an attack on the very foundations of humanity and the values of compassion, dignity and respect which we all share. "I have spoken this evening to Rabbi Daniel Walker, the spiritual leader of the Heaton Park Synagogue.

