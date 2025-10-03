'Our hearts are shattered': UK's Chief Rabbi speaks of 'the day we hoped we would never see' following synagogue attack
He also praised the actions of Rabbi Daniel Walker, the spiritual leader of the Heaton Park Synagogue
The UK's Chief Rabbi has said that a terrorist attack on a Manchester synagogue is 'the day we hoped we would never see".
Speaking in the wake of the tragedy, Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis said that "hearts are shattered" following the terror attack on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.
Praising the actions of Rabbi Daniel Walker, the spiritual leader of the Heaton Park Synagogue, he added the leader had helped barricade the doors, denying entry to the attacker, 35-year-old Jihad al Shamie.
In a post on X, Sir Ephraim wrote: "Our hearts are shattered.
"Emerging from the holy fast of Yom Kippur, British Jews are now grasping the full extent of today’s terror attack at the Heaton Park Synagogue in Manchester.
"This is the day we hoped we would never see, but which deep down, we knew would come.
"For so long we have witnessed an unrelenting wave of Jew hatred on our streets, on campuses, on social media and elsewhere – this is the tragic result.
"This not only an assault on the Jewish community, but an attack on the very foundations of humanity and the values of compassion, dignity and respect which we all share.
"I have spoken this evening to Rabbi Daniel Walker, the spiritual leader of the Heaton Park Synagogue.
"His courageous leadership, together with the resilience of his congregation, are an inspiration to us all.
"May the victims’ memories be for a blessing and may the injured be granted a swift recovery.
"I pray that this tragedy strengthens our collective resolve to confront antisemitism, in all its guises, once and for all."