Andrew Marr speaks with Matthew Bergman, Founding Attorney of the Social Media Victims Law Center and the lawyer who successfully led a landmark lawsuit against Meta and YouTube.

As MPs vote against a under-16s social media ban for the third time, Bergman tells Andrew Marr that it’s “naïve” to think platforms can be trusted without regulation.

He accuses companies of having “more money than God”, and wanting to deceive lawmakers.

Despite winning his landmark trial, Bergman says there's still a long way to go until social media is made safe for the 'mental, emotional and neurologic capabilities of young people'.