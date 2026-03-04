The ex-army general says he "cannot remember a more perilous moment in geopolitics in his lifetime"

Shirreff is the former deputy supreme allied commander europe of NATO. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

A former NATO commander has expressed concerns that "World War III" could break out, as conflict between the US and Iran intensifies.

Plumes of smoke could be seen following reported explosions in Tehran on Tuesday. Picture: Getty

At the time, Trump claimed online that “Monumental Damage was done to all Nuclear sites in Iran, as shown by satellite images. Obliteration is an accurate term!” Yet, Shirreff has claimed that assessment was “clearly an error or a lie”, and accused the president of having now “embarked on a new and far more perilous scheme of regime change […] with no overarching strategy to bring it to an end”. “Unlike last June’s surgical strikes,” he wrote, “there is a growing sense in the Western military community that the latest campaign has already spiralled out of control.” He also expressed surprise at what he described as the ferocity of Iran’s response, saying it had “shocked even hardened observers”. As of Wednesday, Tehran has launched attacks affecting at least 11 countries — including the United States indirectly via Kuwait and Britain indirectly through its base at Akrotiri in Cyprus.

An Iranian-made drone crashed into the RAF Akrotiri base in Cyprus early Monday morning. Picture: Getty

Shirreff warned that if America were to get “sucked” into a ground war in the Middle East, both China and Russia would “waste no time” exploiting the situation. In China, he predicted President Xi Jinping could “seize the opportunity to launch his longed-for invasion of Taiwan, perhaps as soon as 2027”. Meanwhile, he claimed President Vladimir Putin would “only double down” on his war in Ukraine, as US weapons and attention become diverted away from Europe. He wrote: “For all these reasons and more, I fear that future historians will look back at this week’s reckless attempt at ‘regime change from the skies’ as the final catalyst for a third world war.”

Trump's decision to attack Iran has sparked political debate in the US, particularly among Democrats. Picture: Getty