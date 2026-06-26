At least three hospitals have declared critical incidents amid a rare red warning for extreme heat and record-breaking temperatures.

'Outdated' NHS buildings make work 'incredibly challenging' during heatwave, warns BMA . Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Outdated, poorly ventilated NHS buildings without air conditioning are causing problems for staff and patients, as temperatures soar to record-breaking highs, the British Medical Association (BMA) has warned.

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The BMA suggested the NHS is unequipped to deal with the high temperatures we have been experiencing in recent days. BMA representative body chair Dr Amit Kochhar said: “The NHS estate – including hospitals and GP practices – is in many cases outdated and in desperate need of modernising." "It’s estimated that in general practice alone, 20% of surgery buildings predate the foundation of the NHS itself," he added. The BMA explained that NHS buildings are often "poorly ventilated, cramped and without air conditioning or effective temperature control". Dr Kochhar said: "In extreme temperatures like we’re experiencing this week or at the other end of the spectrum in the depths of winter, this can cause real problems for both staff trying to work comfortably and safely, and for patients being treated or waiting to be seen – in some cases for health conditions related to the temperature itself." Read more: Britain is heating up. Is our health and care system ready? Read more: Record-breaking heatwave virtually impossible 50 years ago, scientists warn

Women stand with a refreshing drinks on Southbank in front of Westminster. Picture: Alamy

He added: “Employers have a duty to mitigate against the dangerous impact of rising temperatures on staff, but we know in ageing, cramped and inappropriate NHS buildings, this is incredibly challenging. “While we’re clear more must be done to address the climate change health emergency at a global and national level, we’ve persistently made the case for more capital investment to bring the NHS estate up-to-date so that staff can work safely and efficiently to treat patients all year-round, adapting to the sadly more frequent extreme weather we’re seeing today.” The Royal College of Physicians (RCP) also said doctors have described severe, unsustainable pressure on the workforce, with very few settings having air conditioning, staff “really struggling” and resident doctors battling the heat while sleep-deprived. The RCP said there have been reports of patients on geriatric wards facing temperatures of up to 35C, while one physician said their care setting is “unfit to cope” with the heat. One physician said their hospital had “called a critical incident due to multiple areas with machine problems”, the RCP said. Testing laboratories were in difficulty, and two linear accelerator machines used to treat cancer had stopped due to the heat, according to the RCP. They were working in a relatively new care setting, “tacked on to an old Victorian hospital”, creating further infrastructure challenges. “It’s hopeless really,” they said. They also faced “major issues” with their IT servers because of the temperatures. They said: “We thought we were going to lose everything, so we were all asked to turn off non-essential computers and electrical equipment, including lights.” Another physician said: “Lots of people, especially older patients, are turning up having collapsed or with dehydration. “In terms of inpatients, the conditions are awful due to overcrowding. Very few places have air conditioning and staff are really struggling.”

Temperatures have reached 36.7°C at Merryfield, Somerset, provisionally making it the hottest June day on record again for the UK🥵



Wales has also seen its hottest June day with 35.9°C at Cardiff and Northern Ireland tied with 30.8°C at Castlederg 🌡️ pic.twitter.com/MUVoxTdclt — Met Office (@metoffice) June 25, 2026