The Outer Worlds 2: Bigger, better and a must-play for RPG lovers
The Outer Worlds 2 is a sharp, funny, and freedom-filled RPG that captures the spirit of Fallout: New Vegas with deeper choices, better combat, and a world that truly rewards role-playing.
Around five hours into The Outer Worlds 2, as I was clambering through an abandoned factory, listening to old-timey music on a radio, I felt something I haven’t felt since playing Obsidian's post-apocalyptic masterpiece over a decade ago.
Throughout my almost 70-hour playthrough, Obsidian’s latest space-faring RPG consistently evoked Fallout: New Vegas, be that through narrative choices or a freedom to express yourself in gameplay rarely seen in modern AAA games.
And while it never quite reaches the heights of the legendary New Vegas, The Outer Worlds 2 remains a must-play for anyone who values sharp, funny writing, chance-based gameplay and true RPG mechanics.
A Galaxy To Explore
The Outer Worlds 2 takes place in Arcadia, a space system in the midst of a power struggle between three warring factions.
You have the protectorate, a fascist dictatorship hell bent on controlling every thought and feeling of its subjects.
Next is the ultra-capitalist Auntie's Choice, the product of a merger between two of the galaxy's largest corporations.
And finally is the Order of the Ascendant, a religious group of scientists dedicated to advancing humanity through maths.
Throughout your journey as the Commander, a sort of freelance fixer on a quest for revenge, you will interact with these factions and ultimately determine the fate of Arcadia.
Freedom Above All
Like the best games in its genre, the Outer Worlds 2 values freedom above all.
You begin the game choosing your background and skills, my commander was a smooth-talking gambler who had racked up one too many debts.
This commitment to role-playing is present throughout every aspect of The Outer Worlds 2.
I can’t remember a single conversation in my playthrough that did not include either a skill check or an option to choose a piece of dialogue based on previous information I had found through exploration.
To put this commitment to choice and consequence into perspective, the decision I made and information I had discovered almost 30 hours ago played a central role in the game’s climax.
On Gameplay
Don’t like talking? Prefer to shoot or slash your way through the galaxy and just hope for the best?
Well, thankfully, The Outer Worlds 2 has much improved gunplay compared to its predecessor.
There is an almost exhausting amount of weapons to be found throughout Arcadia.
That, combined with a robust modding system means you are encouraged to experiment with your arsenal throughout the game.
This experimentation, for better or worse, does not extend to your character.
The Outer Worlds 2 wants you to commit to a build and stick to it, with no way of respecing any of the 60 skill points you acquire while reaching the level cap.
That means you will want to think carefully about where you place your skill points and which of the well over 80 perks you can choose from.
It also means that The Outer Worlds 2 is a game where it is impossible to see everything on a single playthrough.
I lost count of the number of times my slick-talking commander fell short because they had no knowledge of science or medicine.
For some, that decision to limit what a player can experience will be the sign of a true RPG, for others, it will be a frustration.
I found it the former and am keen to return to the game for a completely different playthrough.
The Flaw system returns in this sequel and is expanded from the first game.
The Outer Worlds 2 will notice your habits and if you do something enough, will offer you a Flaw.
For example, I played most of the game in stealth so I was offered a permanent buff to my sneak damage in exchange for a 20% hit on my maximum health.
Others are sillier, like staring at the Sun causing your character to have permanent visual damage.
These flaws are irreversible, so think carefully before taking them, as they can drastically alter your experience.
The Friends We Made Along The Way
One place where The Outer Worlds 2 does fall short is its companions.
There are six in total and each is used as a way to represent a different ideology found in Arcadia.
This is interesting and makes their side quests, where you can influence their decisions, compelling.
But, it ultimately makes them rather two-dimensional and none ever live up to Parvati in the original Outer Worlds or compare to the complex characters you see in something like Baldur’s Gate 3.
Despite that, I enjoyed adventuring around Arcadia with these six misfits and often found myself switching between them to see how they each reacted to my decisions.
Verdict
In all, The Outer Worlds 2 is bigger and better than its predecessor in almost every way.
From sharper writing, I burst out laughing dozens of times while playing, to a more compelling main story and much-improved gameplay, this space-faring sequel is a must-play for RPG fans.
What sets it apart is its commitment to being just that, an RPG.
And while this may limit what you can experience in a single playthrough, it makes your journey truly unique and one you won’t want to miss.
4/5
Thank you to Xbox for providing us with a copy of the Outer Worlds 2 - which is available now on Xbox Series Consoles, PC and PlayStation 5