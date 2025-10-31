The Outer Worlds 2 is available now. Picture: Microsoft

By Henry Moore

The Outer Worlds 2 is a sharp, funny, and freedom-filled RPG that captures the spirit of Fallout: New Vegas with deeper choices, better combat, and a world that truly rewards role-playing.

Around five hours into The Outer Worlds 2, as I was clambering through an abandoned factory, listening to old-timey music on a radio, I felt something I haven’t felt since playing Obsidian's post-apocalyptic masterpiece over a decade ago. Throughout my almost 70-hour playthrough, Obsidian’s latest space-faring RPG consistently evoked Fallout: New Vegas, be that through narrative choices or a freedom to express yourself in gameplay rarely seen in modern AAA games. And while it never quite reaches the heights of the legendary New Vegas, The Outer Worlds 2 remains a must-play for anyone who values sharp, funny writing, chance-based gameplay and true RPG mechanics.

The Outer Worlds 2. Picture: Microsoft

A Galaxy To Explore The Outer Worlds 2 takes place in Arcadia, a space system in the midst of a power struggle between three warring factions. You have the protectorate, a fascist dictatorship hell bent on controlling every thought and feeling of its subjects. Next is the ultra-capitalist Auntie's Choice, the product of a merger between two of the galaxy's largest corporations. And finally is the Order of the Ascendant, a religious group of scientists dedicated to advancing humanity through maths. Throughout your journey as the Commander, a sort of freelance fixer on a quest for revenge, you will interact with these factions and ultimately determine the fate of Arcadia. Freedom Above All Like the best games in its genre, the Outer Worlds 2 values freedom above all. You begin the game choosing your background and skills, my commander was a smooth-talking gambler who had racked up one too many debts. This commitment to role-playing is present throughout every aspect of The Outer Worlds 2. I can’t remember a single conversation in my playthrough that did not include either a skill check or an option to choose a piece of dialogue based on previous information I had found through exploration. To put this commitment to choice and consequence into perspective, the decision I made and information I had discovered almost 30 hours ago played a central role in the game’s climax. On Gameplay Don’t like talking? Prefer to shoot or slash your way through the galaxy and just hope for the best? Well, thankfully, The Outer Worlds 2 has much improved gunplay compared to its predecessor. There is an almost exhausting amount of weapons to be found throughout Arcadia.