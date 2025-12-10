Mossbourne Victoria Park Academy (MVPA) in Hackney had been celebrated for its academic results, but it success had been achieved "at too high a cost".

A report into Mossbourne Victoria Park Academy (MVPA), found that shouting, public humiliation and a lack of support for pupils with special needs took place. Picture: Google Maps

Pupils at a high-achieving secondary London school were routinely "humiliated" and "shouted at" by teachers as part of a "harmful" disciplinary culture, an independent review has found.

Mossbourne Victoria Park Academy (MVPA) in Hackney had been celebrated for its academic results, but it success had been achieved "at too high a cost". Students were found to be routinely shouted at and publicly humiliated under the school's "rigid behaviour policy", in a report commissioned by the academy.

A probe into the school’s practices was launched after a series of allegations were raised by parents and teachers last year. Picture: Google Maps

It also found a lack of support for pupils with special educational needs, with sanctions routinely given for behaviour linked to their conditions. Following the report's publication, The Mossbourne Federation - of which the school is part of - said it would consider the conclusions carefully. A probe into the school's practises was launched after a series of allegations were raised by parents and teachers last year. But these concerns were dismissed as "vexatious", the report found, as compliance and control were often prioritised above pupil wellbeing. As well as being "routinely" shouted at, students were placed at desks in corridors "as punishment for minor infractions", with some practitioners reporting that the school's approach had "exacerbated some pupil's mental health". There was also data to indicate that some ethnic groups of children, and children with SEND, were being disproportionately impacted by sanctions at the school. In a statement, Jim Gamble, independent safeguarding children commissioner for City & Hackney Safeguarding Children Partnership (CHSCP), said: "For some children, the school has not been welcoming, flexible, or supportive." The CHCSP report added: "In essence, the review finds that MVPA's success has been achieved at too high a cost for some pupils.

Jim Gamble, Independent Safeguarding Children Commissioner for the City & Hackney Safeguarding Children Partnership (CHSCP), said the school was not welcoming for some children. Picture: Alamy