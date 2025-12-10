'Outstanding' secondary school accused of humiliating pupils with 'harmful' disciplinary tactics in damning review
Mossbourne Victoria Park Academy (MVPA) in Hackney had been celebrated for its academic results, but it success had been achieved "at too high a cost".
Pupils at a high-achieving secondary London school were routinely "humiliated" and "shouted at" by teachers as part of a "harmful" disciplinary culture, an independent review has found.
Listen to this article
Mossbourne Victoria Park Academy (MVPA) in Hackney had been celebrated for its academic results, but it success had been achieved "at too high a cost".
Students were found to be routinely shouted at and publicly humiliated under the school's "rigid behaviour policy", in a report commissioned by the academy.
Read more: Met ‘brushed under the carpet’ claims officer ran grooming gang that sexually abused girls in care
Read more: UK will ‘keep close eye’ on Australia’s under-16s social media ban
It also found a lack of support for pupils with special educational needs, with sanctions routinely given for behaviour linked to their conditions.
Following the report's publication, The Mossbourne Federation - of which the school is part of - said it would consider the conclusions carefully.
A probe into the school's practises was launched after a series of allegations were raised by parents and teachers last year.
But these concerns were dismissed as "vexatious", the report found, as compliance and control were often prioritised above pupil wellbeing.
As well as being "routinely" shouted at, students were placed at desks in corridors "as punishment for minor infractions", with some practitioners reporting that the school's approach had "exacerbated some pupil's mental health".
There was also data to indicate that some ethnic groups of children, and children with SEND, were being disproportionately impacted by sanctions at the school.
In a statement, Jim Gamble, independent safeguarding children commissioner for City & Hackney Safeguarding Children Partnership (CHSCP), said: "For some children, the school has not been welcoming, flexible, or supportive."
The CHCSP report added: "In essence, the review finds that MVPA's success has been achieved at too high a cost for some pupils.
"The path forward requires the Federation to balance its academic rigour with greater flexibility, compassion, and a governance system that ensures the school's culture is nurturing and safe for every pupil."
MVPA removed all photos of teachers off their website following the first reports of bullying.
Under Ofsted's former grading system, MVPA was rated 'Outstanding' across all areas.
But despite the success, parents regularly tried to raise concerns about the school's disciplinary system, but said they had their emails and calls unanswered.
Some viewed the complaints process as a "defensive shield" that protected the school rather than children.
One parent, Andy Wilson, told the BBC that the issues identified in the review "came as no surprise".
He said his autistic son was told he was "a disgrace for the length of his hair", and later received "10 detentions in one week" for behaviour linked to his neurodiversity.
As a result, his son can't "physically go near the place" because he is carrying "so much trauma".
The members trust of the Mossbourne Federation said: "The report is being considered carefully and in detail by The Members Trust, in conjunction with the board of the multi-academy trust and the senior leadership team.
"While the report acknowledges the strong outcomes the schools achieve for pupils alongside high levels of support from parents and staff, it raises a number of issues which echo those detailed in the Anne Whyte KC Review, published last month.
"The Mossbourne Federation is committed to doing everything in its power to ensure the best outcomes for every child who attends its schools.
"We have already recognised the importance of engaging effectively with parents and are working to implement all the recommendations made by Anne Whyte KC.
"We will review Sir Alan's findings and reflect further on them.
"In the meantime, we thank our hardworking staff, pupils and parents for their ongoing commitment, focus and support and reiterate our ongoing commitment to enabling students from all backgrounds to thrive and achieve their full potential."
Last month, a separate review by Anne Whyte KC concluded that Mossbourne's safeguarding policies were broadly compliant.
This report had been launched by the Local Child Safeguarding Practice Review after allegations of a "toxic culture" at MVPA and the Mossbourne Community Academy.
However, it did highlight weaknesses in culture, communication and parental engagement.
MVPA have been approached for a comment.