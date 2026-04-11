A drug for a rare disease may extend the lives of ovarian cancer patients, a new trial has suggested.

Patients with a certain type of ovarian cancer may also benefit by taking a drug for Cushing’s syndrome – a rare condition caused by having too much of a hormone called cortisol in the body.

On average, patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer only live for around one year after diagnosis.

Women are deemed to have this type of disease if their cancer progresses within six months of having platinum-based chemotherapy.

A new study found that patients who took relacorilant, a pill currently used to treat Cushing’s syndrome and other cancers, plus usual treatment lived four months longer than women receiving usual care.

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The study, which has been published in The Lancet and presented at the SGO 2026 annual meeting on women’s cancer, examined data on 381 platinum-resistant ovarian cancer patients.

Researchers found that those taking relacorilant were 35% less likely to die compared to those receiving usual care.

Women given relacorilant lived for an average of 16 months, compared to 11.9 months for those who had usual care.

“These outcomes — a 35% reduction of the risk of death from any cause and a median overall survival improvement of 4.1 months—position relacorilant plus nab-paclitaxel as a new standard treatment option for patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer,” the authors wrote.

Meanwhile, a separate study published in the same journal and also presented to the SGO 2026 annual meeting on women’s cancer suggests an immunotherapy cancer drug can improve survival odds among women with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

Immunotherapy works by stimulating the body’s immune system to fight cancer cells.

Researchers wanted to assess whether taking pembrolizumab along with usual care would benefit platinum-resistant ovarian cancer patients.

They examined data on 643 women and found that on average patients who took pembrolizumab, as well as usual care, lived for 17.7 months while those who had usual care alone survived for an average of 14 months.

The research team said the findings “support this regimen as a new standard of care”.