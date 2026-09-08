A report to the board of Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said that of the 924 of Kuldeep Stohr's patients reviewed so far, 209 "experienced harm"

Kuldeep Stohr is accused of botched surgeries. Picture: ORTHOPAEDIC ACADEMY

By Katy Dartford

An interim update that was shared by mistake has revealed that more than 200 patients were harmed at a hospital in Cambridge after they were operated on by a now-suspended surgeon.

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Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (CUH) commissioned an external review into the practice of orthopaedic consultant Kuldeep Stohr in 2024 after colleagues raised concerns. Her clinical practice was restricted as a precautionary measure, and she remains suspended. A report to the board of CUH, which has since been removed from the hospital’s website, said that of the 924 patients whose care has been reviewed so far, 209 “experienced harm.” Read More: Children will be banned from taking and sharing nude images under new Government laws for Big Tech Read More: One in five Brits believe mental health is used as an excuse, survey says

Kuldeep Stohr continued to work for years at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge . Picture: PA

One of the cases was fatal, and 47 were classed as severe. Of the 209 who experienced harm, 139 received elective care when they were children. It was previously reported that nine-year-old Jack Moate died in November 2015, within two months of being operated on by Ms Stohr at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge. Jack, who had many complex medical needs and limited mobility, spent almost eight hours in surgery for the operation on his hips. The hospital trust said his case had been referred to the coroner. Nicola Ayton, chief executive at Cambridge University Hospitals, said that a “confidential interim update from the external clinical review was shared by mistake in our public board papers”. She said she was “writing to every affected patient and family to apologise and explain what happened.” The paper did not include any patient-identifiable information or any details about individual cases.

Jack’s mother Elizabeth, had initially raised concerns about the procedure. Picture: PA